Crusader Kings 3 System requirements: can you run it on your PC or Mac?

Before you buy, make sure your machine can take it.

Crusader Kings 3 is a pretty demanding game specs-wise. With about a thousand things going on at all times, CK3 can be taxing on your machine. With that in mind, here’s how good your PC or Mac will need to be to run it.

Can my PC specs run Crusader Kings 3?

Crusader Kings 3 is out on PC, Mac, and Steam OS/Linux. According to the game’s Steam page, you’ll need to have a certain level of machine to run Crusader Kings 3. We’ll keep you updated as things change too – the Crusader Kings series is famous for its huge DLC content drops throughout the game’s life span, and there’s always the chance one of these makes the game more intense to run.

For now though, here are all the specs for CK3 – read on before buying the game and raising your armies.

Crusader Kings 3 PC system requirements

Here’s the minimum requirements you’ll need on your PC to run Crusader Kings 3 according to the game’s Steam page.

OS – Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 Home 64 bit

Processor – Intel Core i3-2120 / AMD FX 6350

Memory – 6GB RAM

Graphics – Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB / Intel Iris Pro 580 / Intel Iris Plus G7 / AMD Radeon Vega 11

Storage – 8GB available

If you have a slightly higher-end machine though, you can beef up performance with these recommended specs.

OS – Windows 10 Home 64 bit

Processor – Intel Core i5-4670k / AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

Memory – 8GB RAM

Graphics – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 390X 8GB

Storage – 8GB available

Crusader Kings 3 Mac requirements

For the Mac version of CK3 you’ll need the following minimum system abilities.

OS – Mojave (10.14)

Processor – Intel Core i7-7820HQ

Memory – 12GB RAM

Graphics – AMD Radeon PRO 58- 4GB

Storage – 8GB available

Here are the ideal specs for your Mac to run Crusader Kings 3 at higher settings.

OS – Mojave (10.14)

Processor – Intel Core i5-7600k

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics – AMD Radeon PRO 580 8GB

Storage – 8GB available



Crusader Kings 3 Steam OS/Linux requirements

Running CK3 on Linux or Steam OS? Here’s what you’ll need at minimum.

OS – Ubuntu 18.04

Processor – Intel Core i3-2120 / AMD FX 6350

Memory – 4GB RAM

Graphics – Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB / Intel Iris Pro 580 / Intel Iris Plus G7 / AMD Radeon Vega 11

Storage – 8GB available

To play the game on higher settings, you’ll want something closer to the following though.

OS – Ubuntu 18.04

Processor – Intel Core i5-4670k / AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

Memory – 8GB RAM

Graphics – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 390X 8GB

Storage – 8GB available

That’s all you need to know specs-wise for CK3! Now, head into the game and get your invasion on – we can help you out with guides too, including how knights work in CK3, as well as getting under the hood of the game with debug mode and console commands.