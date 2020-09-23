Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Crusader Kings 3 System requirements: can you run it on your PC or Mac?

Before you buy, make sure your machine can take it.

James Law

Staff Writer

23rd September 2020 / 10:07AM

Featured post CK3 PC Specs header - full map

Crusader Kings 3 is a pretty demanding game specs-wise. With about a thousand things going on at all times, CK3 can be taxing on your machine. With that in mind, here’s how good your PC or Mac will need to be to run it.

Can my PC specs run Crusader Kings 3?

Crusader Kings 3 is out on PC, Mac, and Steam OS/Linux. According to the game’s Steam page, you’ll need to have a certain level of machine to run Crusader Kings 3. We’ll keep you updated as things change too – the Crusader Kings series is famous for its huge DLC content drops throughout the game’s life span, and there’s always the chance one of these makes the game more intense to run.

For now though, here are all the specs for CK3 – read on before buying the game and raising your armies.

Crusader Kings 3 PC system requirements

Here’s the minimum requirements you’ll need on your PC to run Crusader Kings 3 according to the game’s Steam page.

  • OS – Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 Home 64 bit
  • Processor – Intel Core i3-2120 / AMD FX 6350
  • Memory – 6GB RAM
  • Graphics – Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB / Intel Iris Pro 580 / Intel Iris Plus G7 / AMD Radeon Vega 11
  • Storage – 8GB available

If you have a slightly higher-end machine though, you can beef up performance with these recommended specs.

  • OS – Windows 10 Home 64 bit
  • Processor – Intel Core i5-4670k / AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • Memory – 8GB RAM
  • Graphics – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 390X 8GB
  • Storage – 8GB available

Crusader Kings 3 Mac requirements

For the Mac version of CK3 you’ll need the following minimum system abilities.

  • OS – Mojave (10.14)
  • Processor – Intel Core i7-7820HQ
  • Memory – 12GB RAM
  • Graphics – AMD Radeon PRO 58- 4GB
  • Storage – 8GB available

Here are the ideal specs for your Mac to run Crusader Kings 3 at higher settings.

  • OS – Mojave (10.14)
  • Processor – Intel Core i5-7600k
  • Memory – 16GB RAM
  • Graphics – AMD Radeon PRO 580 8GB
  • Storage – 8GB available

Crusader Kings 3 Steam OS/Linux requirements

Running CK3 on Linux or Steam OS? Here’s what you’ll need at minimum.

  • OS – Ubuntu 18.04
  • Processor – Intel Core i3-2120 / AMD FX 6350
  • Memory – 4GB RAM
  • Graphics – Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB / Intel Iris Pro 580 / Intel Iris Plus G7 / AMD Radeon Vega 11
  • Storage – 8GB available

To play the game on higher settings, you’ll want something closer to the following though.

  • OS – Ubuntu 18.04
  • Processor – Intel Core i5-4670k / AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • Memory – 8GB RAM
  • Graphics – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 390X 8GB
  • Storage – 8GB available

That’s all you need to know specs-wise for CK3! Now, head into the game and get your invasion on – we can help you out with guides too, including how knights work in CK3, as well as getting under the hood of the game with debug mode and console commands.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Crusader Kings 3 review

Watch out there's a snake attacking that baby

80

Crusader Kings 3 knights guide: recruitment, management, and prowess

Knighty Knight.

Crusader Kings 3 cheats, debug mode, and console commands

Command your armies and your console.

Crusader Kings 3 North Korea strategy - how to control your entire realm without vassals

How to be a Korea criminal.

1

Latest articles

The Solitaire Conspiracy is Mike Bithell's new game about cards and spies

Find your new favourite indie game in the Japanese asobu showcase

Indies: uncovered!

2

How to install a new graphics card (GPU)

Get back to gaming in no time

Have You Played... Gears of War?

It does not grind my Gears.

20