Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 might be getting re-released on PC

Good news, Metal Gear fans. It looks like the first two Metal Gear Solid games could be making a return to PC, after new age classification ratings have appeared on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee website.

Gematsu spotted the ratings for Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, and the Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra. If these games truly are on their way, it’ll be the first time the original Metal Gear is playable on PC.

The Metal Gear Solids were released on PC sometime in the early noughties, but they don’t exist on digital storefronts anymore, so you currently need to emulate them to have a go.

To be honest, playing them on console isn’t so simple either, because you’d have to plug in a dusty old PlayStation 3 and find a copy of Metal Gear Solid: The Legacy Collection to do so.

There are a lot of games on offer in that Konami Collector’s Series that appeared on the ratings site as well. It includes Castlevania, Castlevania 2: Simon’s Quest, Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse, Contra and Super Contra. However, these are all available in the Castlevania and Contra collections that came out last year.

The most recent Metal Gear games to show up on PC were MGS 5 and MGS Survive. Daniel Hintes thought the former was “one of the worst Metal Gear stories ever told”, while Matt Cox (RPS in peace) said the latter was “repetitive, frustrating and dull”. Well then.

It’ll be nice to see the old good’uns make a comeback and redeem their PC presence.