Among Us 2 cancelled so the devs can focus on the original

Among Us has been a bit of a surprise hit over the last few months, managing to rack up a whopping 1.5 million concurrent players earlier this month after becoming hugely popular on Twitch. The developers, Innersloth, had planned on making a sequel, but since the first one’s popularity exploded, they’ve decided to cancel Among Us 2 in favour of focusing on the original game. Now, all the new things they’d intended on putting in the sequel will go to Among Us 1 instead.

Among Us is a hidden role game where players are plonked onto a spaceship, tasked with prepping said ship to leave. Amongst you, however, is at least one imposter who’s job it is to sabotage everything. It’s a bit like Project Winter, or the tabletop game Mafia, and it is: stressful. Well, it’s mostly stressful if you’re bad at it (hello).

The devs say they had been making a sequel “because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content.” However, they add, “seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level.”

They do note that reworking the first game is “probably the more difficult choice, because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it.” But that’s exactly what they’re doing, putting all the content planned for the sequel into the original.



At the moment, some of the content they’re working on includes colourblind support, a friends/account system and server improvements.

They’re also currently designing a new Henry Stickman-themed stage (for those that don’t know, Henry Stickman is a series of point-and-click games Innersloth have published).

“We have LOTS of other things planned too,” the devs say, “we just need to prioritize and organize all our plans. Stay tuned!”

Among Us is available for £4/€4/$5 on Steam, or pay-what-you-want on Itch.io. You can also get it on Android and iOS, and you can play with your pals regardless of platform.