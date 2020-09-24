Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
5

Blizzard co-founder opens new studios with loads of ex-Blizzard folks

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

24th September 2020 / 11:35AM

Dreamhaven artwork.

Mike Morhaime, the co-founder and former CEO of Blizzard, has opened a new video games venture with two studios stacked full of fellow ex-Blizzard folks. Dreamhaven is the company name, under which sit two studios, Moonshot Games and Secret Door. Open their doors and you’ll find folks including longtime StarCraft II game director Dustin Browder and original Hearthstone game director Eric Dodds. What are they working on? It’s a secret, for now.

“I’m excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities,” Dreamhaven CEO Mike Morhaime said in the big announcement. “I’ve always believed in the power of games to bring people together regardless of backgrounds or boundaries. With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere.”

Hit the staff page and you’ll see almost everyone has worked at Blizzard, some of them for decades. Morhaime himself left Blizzard in April 2019, after almost 30 years.

So what are the games they’re planning? They’re not saying. They do give vague hints to their intents. Moonshot Games say they’re “building a studio with a culture of curiosity, where it is safe to try crazy ideas.” Secret Door describe themselves as “board, role-playing, and video game nerds on a quest to bring people together in positive ways.” Mysteries.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Faeria

That's not very Faeria

12

Wot I Think: Hearthstone's Blackrock Mountain

I'm a card-carrying seismograph

30

Wot I Think: Hearthstone - Goblins Vs Gnomes

Mechin' bacon with RNGesus

53

Wot I Think (Of The Open Beta): Hearthstone

Cards Right

114

Latest articles

Here's where you can buy an RTX 3090, along with the 8K TV you'll need to go with it

4

Among Us 2 cancelled so the devs can focus on the original

3

Nvidia apologise in advance for "limited supply" of RTX 3090 today

9

Have You Played... Cortex Command?

Brain strain

10