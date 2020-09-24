Blizzard co-founder opens new studios with loads of ex-Blizzard folks

Mike Morhaime, the co-founder and former CEO of Blizzard, has opened a new video games venture with two studios stacked full of fellow ex-Blizzard folks. Dreamhaven is the company name, under which sit two studios, Moonshot Games and Secret Door. Open their doors and you’ll find folks including longtime StarCraft II game director Dustin Browder and original Hearthstone game director Eric Dodds. What are they working on? It’s a secret, for now.

“I’m excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities,” Dreamhaven CEO Mike Morhaime said in the big announcement. “I’ve always believed in the power of games to bring people together regardless of backgrounds or boundaries. With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere.”

Hit the staff page and you’ll see almost everyone has worked at Blizzard, some of them for decades. Morhaime himself left Blizzard in April 2019, after almost 30 years.

So what are the games they’re planning? They’re not saying. They do give vague hints to their intents. Moonshot Games say they’re “building a studio with a culture of curiosity, where it is safe to try crazy ideas.” Secret Door describe themselves as “board, role-playing, and video game nerds on a quest to bring people together in positive ways.” Mysteries.