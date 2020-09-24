Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Microsoft Flight Simulator improving Japan in first "world update" next week

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

24th September 2020 / 2:01PM

The Great Seto Bridge in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Microsoft announced during their Tokyo Games Show stream today that Japan will be the next country to get touched up by hand in Microsoft Flight Simulator. The first “world update” is coming next week with six Japanese cities rebuilt using 3D photogrammetry, along with six airports, a new elevation map for the country, and loads of bridges, temples, castles, and other landmarks. The update’s due next Tuesday, and you can see a bit of Japan now in the trailer below.

I particularly like the Tower of Wind, the big sci-fi structure which provides ventilation for the Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line tunnel below.

The Japan world update is due next Tuesday, the 29th of September. Microsoft’s blurb explains:

“World Update I: The Japan world update features an upgraded digital elevation map across the entire country, high-resolution 3D photogrammetry for six prominent Japanese cities (Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya and Yokohama), and six handcrafted local airports (Hachijojima, Kerama, Kushiro, Nagasaki, Shimojishima, and Suwanosejima). Players will also be able to try their hand at executing a trio of exciting new Landing Challenges set at Japanese airports.”

With only only 341 of the world’s cities being built of fancy photogrammetry in MS Flight Sim at launch, the rest having been auto-generated based on map data (leading to some wonderful glitches), some fans have turned to ripping monuments and landmarks from Google Maps to mod into the game and fill those gaps. The world has more cities than I imagine they’ll ever properly get into the game, but I’m happy to see full fancy versions of more coming.

It is wild to me that the only photogrammetric cities in the UK are Portsmouth and Southampton. No offence but, y’know, they’re not high on the list of places I’d love to fly over.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 airports: every hand-crafted airport in the game

Airstriptease

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes: every aircraft in the game revealed

Which is the best plane for beginners learning how to fly?

How to instantly visit any location on Earth in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Meet my friends: Latitude, and Longitude

11

All 341 photorealistic cities in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

A full list of every city created using photogrammetry in Flight Simulator 2020

37

Latest articles

Here's where you can buy an RTX 3090, along with the 8K TV you'll need to go with it

6

Blizzard co-founder opens new studios with loads of ex-Blizzard folks

7

Among Us 2 cancelled so the devs can focus on the original

4

Nvidia apologise in advance for "limited supply" of RTX 3090 today

10