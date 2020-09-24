Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 is coming in April 2021

Square Enix today announced an April 23rd release date for Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139…, the confusingly-named new edition of the 2010 action-RPG. This game is set millennia before Nier: Automata, the first game in the series that came to PC, though it does have a few familiar faces. The new version is tweaked, expanded, and prettied-up a bit, supposedly enough that Squeenix call it an “update” or “modern re-telling” rather than use simple and helpful terms like ‘remaster’ or ‘remake’. Come enjoy some nice landscapes and sad music in the new trailer below.



The Japanese announcement said April 22nd on consoles and April 24 on Steam, but Squeenix’s American announcement says simply April 23rd for everything. On PC, Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… is coming via Steam, priced at £50/€60/$60.

It’s not clear exactly how much is changed, but I’m not really fussed, considering that not only was Replicant originally not on PC, it never got an official release outside Japan. The game known as “Nier” here is Nier: Gestalt, which is basically the same game, except Gestalt stars a dad instead of a brother. But yeup, it’s all new to me.

Today’s stream from the Tokyo Game Show also brought news that the free-to-play mobile game NieR Reincarnation is coming to Europe and North America, and that the Automata stage play, YoRHa, is coming back. Yes, a play.

Nier: Automata is half-price on Steam right now too. It is: well good. Do be sure to use the fan fix for screen resolutions, mind. A terrible shame that the game is a bit wonky on PC, necessitating notes like this.

If you want to have something nice on in the background, today’s full stream was quite fun to watch and is archived on YouTube. Just a bunch of folks hanging out and joking around, with bonus debug Replicant gameplay. Watching this did me good today. Nier creative director Yoko Taro soon loses his body and turns into a hand puppet, then Automata senior game designer Takahisa Taura stops by because, well: