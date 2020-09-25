Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Metal Gear Solid 1 & 2 are now available on GOG

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

25th September 2020 / 3:28PM

Metal Gear Solid chat.

Solid Snake, Revolver Ocelot, and all their wacky mates return to PC today with re-releases of the first two Metal Gear Solid games popping up on GOG, after years hiding in boxes. The stealth series was clunky but ahead of its time in a lot of ways (and I’m as alarmed as anyone by how prescient their politics now seem) so I’m quite curious to see how the vintage tactical espionage action actually holds up. It’s not going to be super-great, is it, but I’m game. GOG have dug up the original Metal Gear too.

Metal Gear Solid is now on GOG for £7.19, as is Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance. Ratings board listings were spotted for them earlier this week, and now here they are. It sounds like GOG have added a few touches to make the old PC versions play nicely with modern systems but they’re basically the same as they were 20 years ago, which was never a great state on PC.

Going by initial reactions for purchasers, yeah, it sounds like you’ll still want V’s fan fix for MGS2. MGS1 has a fan patch too, though I’m not sure it exists in a non-piratey form I can link to. It’s a shame they’re not fixed-up, though I suppose I’d never expect Konami to release properly great versions, not after they unceremoniously ended the series with Metal Gear Survive.

I’d like to think maybe this is an omen that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the best MGS, might finally come to PC but god I shouldn’t get my hopes up. Honestly, my heart has always been with Big Boss and the gang. Solid Snake is a nerk tbqh.

Ye old Metal Gear from 1987 is up on GOG for £4.79 too. Wild to think this one game came to spawn so much wonderful nonsense.

GOG are also now selling the vintage Contra and Castlevania collections that debuted on Steam last year, if you’re interested.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

