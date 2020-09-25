The Foxer
To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s wordchain:
1. MASTABA (Electric Dragon, phlebas)
2. BARBICAN (Electric Dragon)
3. ANOSMIA (Gothnak)
4. MIAMI (phlebas, Gothnak)
5. MIZZEN (ylla)
6. ENDURANCE (Gusdownnup)
7. CEP (Gothnak, ylla)
8. EPHESUS (unacom)
9. SUSQUEHANNA (ylla, phlebas, captaincabinets)
10. NAGALAND (Electric Dragon)
11. ANDOVER (Gothnak)
12. VERMILION (captaincabinets)
13. ONRUST (Gothnak)
14. STAKHANOV (Stugle)
15. NOVELLA (phlebas)
16. LACKADAISICAL (phlebas)
17. CALIPH (Stugle)
18. PHLEBOTOMIST (ylla, Gothnak)
19. STROMOVKA (Gothnak)
20. KAWANISHI (AFKAMC)
21. SHIRLEY (ylla)
22. EYEMOUTH (phlebas)
23. THATCHER (phlebas)
24. HEROSTRATUS (unacom)