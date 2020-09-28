Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will reveal zombies mode details this week

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is steadily spooling out information leading up to its November launch date. We’ve seen a bit of the story campaign, new maps and modes coming to multiplayer, and heard about those upcoming betas. Next up is the returning zombies mode for those of you who want to ditch the ugly real life warfare for some good ol’ fashioned undead gore.

Activision have announced that a reveal for zombies mode is coming this week on Wednesday, September 30th. Presumably, they’ll be dishing out some information on what this iteration of the wave-defense mode will entail.



I can’t imagine it’ll have Jeff Goldblum like Black Ops 3, though in this, the year of celebrity cameos in games, who knows! More important than that will probably be new zombies mode maps and other new features.

So far we know that Cold War is a sequel to 2010’s COD Blops. Activision have also given a look at Cold War’s multiplayer modes and all the changes coming with the new game such as the the huge Fireteam matches that pit four teams of ten players against one another. We’ve also seen a bit of the Cold War singleplayer story.

The zombies reveal is scheduled for 6pm BST / 10am PDT on Wednesday, September 30th. You’ll be able to catch it on the Call Of Duty YouTube channel.

We don’t know just yet if zombies mode will make its way to the Cold War beta in October but even if not, there’s not too terribly long to wait between those beta dates and the proper launch.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13th over on Battle.net for £50/€60/$60.