Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Have You Played... They Came From A Communist Planet?

Salvage what you can. Destroy what you cannot.

Sin Vega

Contributor

28th September 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post A first person view of a very blocky street. The sky is green and hazy, and cars are on fire. The player holds a molotov cocktail. A sign on a shop reads "PROPERTY"

They Came From A Communist Planet opens when you’re abducted from your miserable inner city room by aliens who tell you, among other things: “Capitalism offers no future. It can only seal off the exits.”

TCFACP is better because the aliens are not saviours. They do not come down to fight for us. They show us that the tools are already here. The people already need a better way. The old system is worse than beyond saving, it’s the source of the problem, and in order to create something better we must first destroy the old.

The relief of tension when you’re finally able to let loose and hurl a molotov at the riot cops. The pride you feel when the others around you start to fight back. The strangely haunting, stringy soundtrack. It’s also available for free now on Steam.

It makes me more weary than ever of studios (or, more often publishers) who desperately pretend they’re not making any explicitly political statements, or insist they can’t possibly reflect on current events without rebuilding things from scratch. How that could be true without being utterly oblivious to the entirety of the last decade is beyond me, and yet here’s a game made before this summer’s still ongoing Black Lives Matter protests that could have been about them.

Colestia’s latest game, A Hand With Many Fingers, is about digging through archive material to unravel a CIA conspiracy. It looks excellent, and after working in multiple archives, right up my street. It’s over on Itch.io. Astrid Jonhson (RPS in peace) also interviewed them about all their games as it happens, and it’s well worth a listen.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Contributor

gone

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Priceless Play - 28 March 2020

Games for troubled times

2

Unknown Pleasures: Whatever a furlong is

More of the obscure stuff on Steam

23

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

145

Godfall digs deep into combat details and weapon types

11

Latest articles

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

145

Godfall digs deep into combat details and weapon types

11

Overland now has all-dog squads in newest update

7

Spelunky 2's online multiplayer will arrive after launch

7