In Among Us, your ability to lie to strangers and friends alike will be tested heavily. Well, one way to make it harder to get found out is by blanking out your name. At time of writing, this issue has been patched out of the PC version, but if you’re playing Among Us on mobile, you’ll still be able to do this. Here’s how to have no name in Among Us.

How to have a blank name in Among Us

At present, you’re only able to take advantage of this little exploit on the mobile version of Among Us, and I imagine it’ll be patched out soon regardless. Still, while it’s all working you can carry out your little Among Us tasks under cover of complete anonymity.



This can benefit you in multiple ways, including the fact that your fellow players will find it more difficult to refer to you, and your name won’t show up above your head, making you harder to spot as a whole. Of course, it’s not a catch-all solution to your Among Us problems – maybe you just need to learn to lie better – but here’s how to remove your name on Among Us mobile:

Go to this website Copy the character specified on the page: U+3164 Open Among Us on mobile and navigate to the ‘Online’ tab Paste the character into the field at the top of the page Host or join a game

This should make your character look like the below – I’m blue in this game and have absolutely no name above my head, whilst poor Jannes next to me is completely out in the open, name and all.



That’s all you need to know to sneak around and avoid being named in Among Us. Remember though, having no names is pretty sus behaviour, akin to burning off your fingerprints. Not blatant cheating exactly, but your crewmates might not be as inclined to believe what you have to say.