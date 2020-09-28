Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Skyblivion's new video showcases big changes to Oblivion's world

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

28th September 2020 / 4:02PM

A screenshot from Skyblivion which shows a grand vista of the capital city. A glistening river runs around it, the sun sets in the distance, and a cliff juts out to the left of the screen.

Yes, Skyblivion is still going folks. A team of volunteers are still plugging away at remaking The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in Skyrim as a mod. Will it ever come to a close? Well, in a new developer diary, we got an insight into how it’s looking and where it’s headed. In among all the details surrounding UI and clothes and objects, I found one thing really stood out to me. They’ve nearly completed the ‘first pass’ of the overworld, and they’re injecting some extra flavour into many of the original’s dull, empty spaces.

They really aren’t messing about either. The landscaping team have introduced some “major changes to the geography of Cyrodiil”, and they’re exercising a little creative license to add greater drama to Oblivion’s high fantasy world. Expect higher mountains, longer shores, larger forests and “swampier swamps”, all with snazzy finer details. You know, like nice looking bark on trees and thick flora. Love me some flora, to be fair.

It’s this use of creative license that’s particularly interesting, I think. That Skyblivion’s Cyrodiil isn’t just going to be a nicer looking version of the original, but one which will surprise with more dramatic reimaginings of familiar cities, or almost entirely new locations.

I can’t wait to get stuck in, but when I’ll be able to is another matter entirely. This is a monumental undertaking and the devs still have a long way to go before it’s complete. And even when it’s done, I can see The Elder Scrolls VI bursting into view and the cycle renewing. That’s right – Skyrim remade in the new engine. Hey, now that Microsoft bought Bethesda, anything’s possible!

If you’d like to keep track of the Skyblivion team’s progress, their official website has you covered.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Oblivion-in-Skyrim mod Skyblivion shows off new trailer as it creeps closer to release

25

Skyblivion looks even more like Oblivion rebuilt in Skyrim

23

Skyblivion is looking a lot like Oblivion rebuilt in Skyrim

29

Skyblivion Bringing Oblivion's Soul Into Skyrim's Body

48

Latest articles

The original FarmVille is shutting down on Facebook in December

Among Us The Skeld map guide

The Skeld is the first map in Among Us, here's our annotated version and guide.

Does Among Us have crossplay and cross-save?

How to play Among Us between devices.

Fnatic's brilliant miniStreak gaming keyboard is £15 off today