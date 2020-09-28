Skyblivion's new video showcases big changes to Oblivion's world

Yes, Skyblivion is still going folks. A team of volunteers are still plugging away at remaking The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in Skyrim as a mod. Will it ever come to a close? Well, in a new developer diary, we got an insight into how it’s looking and where it’s headed. In among all the details surrounding UI and clothes and objects, I found one thing really stood out to me. They’ve nearly completed the ‘first pass’ of the overworld, and they’re injecting some extra flavour into many of the original’s dull, empty spaces.

They really aren’t messing about either. The landscaping team have introduced some “major changes to the geography of Cyrodiil”, and they’re exercising a little creative license to add greater drama to Oblivion’s high fantasy world. Expect higher mountains, longer shores, larger forests and “swampier swamps”, all with snazzy finer details. You know, like nice looking bark on trees and thick flora. Love me some flora, to be fair.



It’s this use of creative license that’s particularly interesting, I think. That Skyblivion’s Cyrodiil isn’t just going to be a nicer looking version of the original, but one which will surprise with more dramatic reimaginings of familiar cities, or almost entirely new locations.

I can’t wait to get stuck in, but when I’ll be able to is another matter entirely. This is a monumental undertaking and the devs still have a long way to go before it’s complete. And even when it’s done, I can see The Elder Scrolls VI bursting into view and the cycle renewing. That’s right – Skyrim remade in the new engine. Hey, now that Microsoft bought Bethesda, anything’s possible!

If you’d like to keep track of the Skyblivion team’s progress, their official website has you covered.