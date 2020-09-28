Warzone Battle Pass price: how much does the Battle Pass cost?

Call of Duty Warzone is still going strong, having just wrapped up its fifth season. With each new season that launches, there’s a bunch of new content, including new Operators, weapons and more. You can enjoy much of what Warzone has to offer without spending a single penny, however if you’d like access to the full offering of a season’s cosmetic items you’ll need to pick up the Battle Pass. Call of Duty has its own currency in COD Points, which can be purchased with real money. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much the Battle Pass costs.

How much does the Warzone Battle Pass cost?

The Battle Pass for Warzone currently costs 1000 COD Points. Of course, unless you’re Captain Price himself, you don’t get paid in COD Points, so let’s see what that means in real-world money. The smallest COD Points bundle that you can purchase is one that grants 1,100 points. This may seem annoying at first but the description explains that those extra 100 points are included as a bonus, so I guess that’s a plus. This bundle costs £8.39 ($10), so therefore that’s the cheapest you can get the Battle Pass for. Once you have one Battle Pass, you can earn enough COD Points to unlock the next one, which will explain in the next section.

How many COD Points can be earned per Battle Pass?

As we mentioned previously, it’s possible to earn enough COD Points by completing a Battle Pass to unlock the next season’s one. There are 1,300 COD Points that can be earned by working your way through a Battle Pass, in addition to weapons and cosmetic skins. Given that new Battle Passes cost 1000 points to unlock you’ll be able to earn them naturally by playing. You’ll also have some points left over to get yourself a cool hat or something.

How much does the Battle Pass bundle cost?

There’s actually another bundle which grants you the Battle Pass, and it comes with an automatic skip to tier 20. That’ll set you back 2400 COD Points, but will obviously let you get through the pass faster. You can purchase this bundle for £16.79 ($20). Given that tier skips are usually 150 COD Points, this is a pretty good deal if you want to save a bit of time.

