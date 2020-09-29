A perfectly normal abyss has appeared in Microsoft Flight Sim

Yup. That seems about right. After evicting the Queen and erecting a colossal monolith in Melbourne, the unknowable architect behind Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s world gen now appears to have pulled at the very fabric of the Earth, ripping a massive hole out of a field in South America. At least, I very much hope this is a simple computing error – has anyone actually been outside to check lately?

As Kotaku report, the terrible pit seems to have been first discovered by Redditor ReversedWindow. Plummetting straight into the hole, the surrounding forest appears to bend and bleed downwards, with time and space beginning to unravel just as the clip unceremoniously ends.

In a somewhat less cursed fly-by from Larry Kyrala, you can get a good idea of where to find Flight Sim’s abyss, starting from Currais Novos airport. It doesn’t take long before the pilot spots something unnatural under the horizon.



In the video description for the above tour, Kyrala reckons the fault lies in a simple elevation data mistake. “It seems that the local terrain is around 12000 ft, but SBLG may not have proper field elevation data available, so for whatever reason the field elevation appears to be much lower (2690 ft) than the actual ground, which results in this odd anomaly.”

That does seem to track with other observations, including one Redditor who mashed up his voyage into the pit with Interstellar (of course). As they get closer to the bottom, you can see the pit form around the shape of the runway at Lagoa Nova Airport, a strip of concrete caught miles beneath the Earth, torn between our world and the extradimensional one Matthew McConaughey lives in.

In less existentially horrifying Flight Sim news, Xbox Game Studios and Asobo today released their first World Update. The free patch adds a ton of high-quality assets to Japan, including six hand-crafted airports and six more photogrammetry-scammed cities.

At time of writing, none of these have been devoured by The Hole.