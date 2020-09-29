Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

A perfectly normal abyss has appeared in Microsoft Flight Sim

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

29th September 2020 / 9:42PM

Yup. That seems about right. After evicting the Queen and erecting a colossal monolith in Melbourne, the unknowable architect behind Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s world gen now appears to have pulled at the very fabric of the Earth, ripping a massive hole out of a field in South America. At least, I very much hope this is a simple computing error – has anyone actually been outside to check lately?

As Kotaku report, the terrible pit seems to have been first discovered by Redditor ReversedWindow. Plummetting straight into the hole, the surrounding forest appears to bend and bleed downwards, with time and space beginning to unravel just as the clip unceremoniously ends.

In a somewhat less cursed fly-by from Larry Kyrala, you can get a good idea of where to find Flight Sim’s abyss, starting from Currais Novos airport. It doesn’t take long before the pilot spots something unnatural under the horizon.

In the video description for the above tour, Kyrala reckons the fault lies in a simple elevation data mistake. “It seems that the local terrain is around 12000 ft, but SBLG may not have proper field elevation data available, so for whatever reason the field elevation appears to be much lower (2690 ft) than the actual ground, which results in this odd anomaly.”

That does seem to track with other observations, including one Redditor who mashed up his voyage into the pit with Interstellar (of course). As they get closer to the bottom, you can see the pit form around the shape of the runway at Lagoa Nova Airport, a strip of concrete caught miles beneath the Earth, torn between our world and the extradimensional one Matthew McConaughey lives in.

In less existentially horrifying Flight Sim news, Xbox Game Studios and Asobo today released their first World Update. The free patch adds a ton of high-quality assets to Japan, including six hand-crafted airports and six more photogrammetry-scammed cities.

At time of writing, none of these have been devoured by The Hole.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 airports: every hand-crafted airport in the game

Airstriptease

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes: every aircraft in the game revealed

Which is the best plane for beginners learning how to fly?

How to instantly visit any location on Earth in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Meet my friends: Latitude, and Longitude

11

All 341 photorealistic cities in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

A full list of every city created using photogrammetry in Flight Simulator 2020

37

Latest articles

The Binding Of Isaac's huge Repentance DLC is almost complete

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla sings of conquest and conspiracy in new trailer

1

An inheritance from a long-lost relative demands you live surrounded by Nier: Automata or Cyberpunk 2077 statues

23

Microsoft Flight Sim descends on an improved Japan today

6