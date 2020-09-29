The Binding Of Isaac's huge Repentance DLC is almost complete

The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth is almost finished. No, actually, for real this time. Two years after it’s announcement, five years after Afterbirth+ and almost a decade after the game’s flash debut, Edmund McMillen reckons The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance is just shy of finished – closing out the roguelike with one final DLC that promises a sequel-scale faecal basement adventure.

In a somewhat unrestrained Steam announcement post, McMillen reckoned that Repentance is so large as to be “basically a sequel at this point”. From the sounds of it, it’ll be a larger step up from Rebirth than Rebirth was from the original 2011 flash game. More than that, though, is the notion that Repentance may actually be close to completion.



See, Repentance has been a good while in the making. Announced back in 2018, the final, definitely final we mean it this time DLC aimed to bring the popular Antibirth mod into the game proper. Working with the mod’s creators, McMillen and the gang planned to fix it up, make it “canon”, and roll in a whole lotta brand new content besides. Now, they reckon Repentance is about “90% done”, with a new Steam page tentatively eyeing up a December 30th release.

That page puts the DLC’s scale in drier, number-crunching terms. When it arrives, Repentance will add over 100 items, 100 enemies, 25 bosses and a full alternate path with new chapters, final boss and ending. “The team has gone above and beyond and we’re really proud of how the game is coming together,” said McMillen, in this week’s post. “I have a feeling you’re gunna shit your asses when you get your hands on it.”

Whether that December date holds up remains to be seen (our pals at Eurogamer reckon it may be placeholder), but it does suggest that Repentance is pretty damn imminent. Updates should start picking up the pace even sooner, starting around the latter half of October on the game’s Steam blog.