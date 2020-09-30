Best AS VAL loadout in Warzone - plus in-depth AS VAL stats

A new Assault Rifle seems to be pretty much par for the course at this point, with the AS VAL being the 13th, by my estimation. Still, the Warzone team are finding interesting things to do with the gun class, and the AS VAL is a solid addition to the pantheon. With its integral suppressor a default part of the gun’s kit, our in-depth AS VAL loadout guide will help you make the most of the rest of the weapon’s attachment slots.

In this AS VAL loadout Warzone guide:

Best AS VAL loadout in Warzone

Here’s what I’m jumping into Verdansk with when using the AS VAL. With its lack of Muzzle attachments, you essentially have an extra slot for more gear as you’re always suppressed.

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 200mm Osa Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Stock: VLK Strelok

VLK Strelok Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

30 Round Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

This gun is kitted like your standard Warzone ranged assault rifle. With the longest barrel available and a recoil-reducing stock, the AS VAL is far from a laserbeam. However, its recoil pattern is pretty predictable, mostly going straight upwards and ever-so-slightly to the right. The VLK Strelok does a lot of heavy lifting here, with a reduction in recoil magnitude at the cost of some lower mobility – a sacrifice that’s well worth making.

Even though you don’t have to attach a suppressor to the AS VAL, you will need an Ammunition attachment. The 30 Round Mags are pretty much essential since without them you’ll only have 20 bullets to play with – far too little to successfully wipe squads out with. This is actually the main weakness I’ve struggled with, especially compared to the likes of the Grau 5.56 and FiNN which have far more healthy reserves of ammunition. Sleight of Hand helps nicely with this too though, getting you back into the fight nice and quickly after your magazine is depleted, although if you’re fine without this then feel free to replace it with a Tac Laser or Stippled Grip Tape for extra mobility.

The iron sights aren’t half bad either to be honest – they’re super clean – so although I love the VLK 3.0x Optic for ranged encounters in Warzone, you can easily swap them for something to reduce recoil further.



Warzone AS VAL stats

Here are the specific stats for the AS VAL, including damage profile, rate of fire, and mobility:

Damage Profile (Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb): 47 | 37 | 30 | 30 (0-31.5 metres) 36 | 28 | 23 | 23 (31.5+ metres)

Rounds Per Minute: 900 RPM

Magazine Size: 20 With Extended Mag: 30

Reload Speed: 2.17 seconds With Sleight of Hand: 1.64 seconds

Aim Down Sights Speed: 225ms

Player Movement Speed: 94%

The AS VAL has some pretty solid time-to-kill potential at mid-ranges, and when you whack the VLK 200mm Osa barrel on it, the maximum damage range for the gun increases to 39.5 metres, giving you even more leeway when picking enemies off. Remember though – regardless of your own accuracy, you’ll want to extend your magazine capacity. Against a four-person squad, assuming all chest shots, it’ll take 28 of your 30 shots to down them at the maximum damage range, which takes only 400ms each but really depletes your mag. Pot shots spraying and praying is much less of an option for the AS VAL than it is with something like the PKM.

Check out our guide to the other best Assault Rifles in Warzone, as well as some Warzone Gun Stats to help you become a bit clearer on which AR is for you. Or, if you’re looking for a different brand new toy to play with, check out our SPR-208 loadout guide too!