Best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone - plus in-depth SPR-208 stats

The SP-R 208 is the newest piece of gear added to the Marksman Rifle category in Call of Duty: Warzone, and it’s an absolute treat. Fans of the Kar98k will immediately fall in love with this weapon, as it boasts massive damage at pretty much all ranges, as well as a great deal of customisation potential. For this reason, it can be tough to kit it out optimally, so here’s our in-depth SP-R 208 loadout guide to help you get the best possible kit on this exciting new marksman rifle.

In this SP-R 208 loadout Warzone guide:

Best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone

Without further ado, here’s our favourite SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone so far. While you can go around with a Solozero SP-R 28mm sniper scope for longer range encounters, I prefer the lack of optic glint and more versatile nature of the VLK 3.0x Optic. Aside from that, I love this loadout for all ranges, dishing out massive damage in just a few shots.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: SP-R 26”

SP-R 26” Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Ammunition: .337 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

.337 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags Bolt Assembly: Sloan KR-600 Feather

Because of the SP-R 208’s vast amount of customisation potential, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact perfect loadout. This is my favourite way to run this gun. The .338 Lapua Mag increases your damage to the point where you’re taking massive chunks out of your enemies’ health at all ranges with body shots, even if they’re armoured up. You can actually one-shot foes to the upper torso if they have an armour plate on, making this a great choice to whack out when finishing off enemies trying to armour up in a gunfight.

Of course, in Warzone, the longest barrel is always a bloody treat, upping your already-impressive damage range to even further, but more importantly improving your bullet velocity. In Verdansk, this is vital, as it’ll mean you don’t have to lead your targets quite as intensely when aiming at them. The Sloan KR-600 Feather Bolt Assembly is the piece de resistance for the SP-R 208 though, as it speeds up the gun’s fire rate (which was already faster than the Kar98k) so you can hit follow-ups or wipe teams far more reliably without getting wrecked. You could always switch it out for a Tac Laser if you feel the gun’s mobility is harmed too much by all these ranged attachments, but for me, I prefer being able to pick my spot and gun the enemy down with as few shots as possible.

Reload time is solid enough as is too, although with only 5 rounds per magazine you’ll want to make the most of every single one of them. You can always switch to 10 Round Mags if this is really bugging you, but you will be sacrificing damage and bullet velocity, so don’t get too greedy with ammo capacity.



Warzone SP-R 208 stats

Now let’s have a closer look at the SP-R 208’s specific statistics, including the different damage profile that comes with the .338 Lapua Mag 5R Mags:

Damage Profile (Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb): 250 | 167 | 93 | 93 (0-23.5 metres) 250 | 162 | 90 | 90 (23.5-29.5 metres) 250 | 154 | 86 | 86 (29.5-53.5 metres) 250 | 90 | 50 | 50 (53.5+ metres)

Rounds Per Minute: 48 RPM

Magazine Size: 5 With Attachments: 56.5RPM, 10 shots

Reload Speed: 2.78s seconds

Aim Down Sights Speed: 300ms

Player Movement Speed: 93%

With the .337 Lapua Mag 5R Mags:

Damage Profile (Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb): 250 | 167 | 102 | 93 (0-30 metres) 250 | 162 | 99 | 90 (30-38 metres) 250 | 154 | 94 | 86 (38-69 metres) 250 | 90 | 55 | 50 (69+ metres)



As you can see, things stay pretty consistent with this gun across numerous ranges until you get to over 53.5 metres. By this point, you’ll still be getting one-shot headshots with this gun though, so feel free to challenge at that range if you’re feeling saucy. With the .338 Lapua Mag 5R Mags attached, this range is extended, keeping your damage profile higher at longer ranges than you otherwise would.

Feel free to compare the stats of the SP-R 208 with the other Marksman Rifles on our Warzone Gun Stats page so you can become more clear which DMR is right for you though! If you’re not a common user of Marksman Rifles, this gun probably won’t be for you, but it’ll serve nicely as an upgrade to the Kar98k for anyone who enjoyed using that weapon. In the meantime, give our other Warzone guides a gander and jump on that subway for Season 6!