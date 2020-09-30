Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's zombies mode will actually let you escape alive

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has revealed the new version of Treyarch’s signature zombies mode. The reveal goes over new weapon upgrade systems, the first map you’ll be surviving in, and how Cold War will continue the story of zombies mode which has its own actual lore separate from the rest of COD.

Black Ops 4 may have put a pin in the zombies story but hey, since when has that stopped anyone? The Cold War chapter of the zombies story is called Die Maschine, taking place in the early 80s. Players will join the CIA-backed team Requiem working against rival Soviet team Omega who both have an interest in the horde of undead locked away in the abandoned bunker where zombies mode plays out.



Lots of familiar bits are returning. Zombies arrive in waves of course. Powerup drops, the mystery box, perks, and the Pack-A-Punch machine are all present and accounted for. One of the big new changes, Activision say, is gun progression within zombies mode.

“In addition to the return of the Pack-a-Punch machine to transform your weapon, all weapons will now have a rarity associated with them,” they say. “The higher the rarity, the greater the damage output and attachments for the weapon. For the first time, this will allow any weapon in the game to be sustainable in later rounds.”

Another biggie is that you don’t have to die at the end of a zombies run. You’ll have the option to escape, though you’ll have to survive some extra-difficult rounds of the horde to do so. “If the whole squad is in trouble, you can opt to exfiltrate the undead combat zone via helicopter,” Activision say. “Although zombie spawns will be dialed up to 11, you should expect to earn some rewards if your squad completes this final push to survive.”

New maps and other content updates for zombies after Cold War’s launch will be free, Activision say. Playing zombies mode will also count as progress for your Call Of Duty battle pass. You can get some extra info on zombies mode in Activision’s post.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13th over on Battle.net for £50/€60/$60.