Hades Boons guide: the best Boons and Gods to choose

Boons in Hades are one of the most common and powerful types of upgrades you’ll come across. Offered by the Olympian Gods themselves, these Boons are the genetic makeup of your build for each run, which means picking the right Boon in the right moment is extremely important if you want to beat the game and escape the Underworld.

Our Hades Boons guide will offer an overview on how Boons actually work, before delving into the strongest Boons in the game and finishing off with a full list of every Boon offered by every God. So, let’s jump in!

In this Hades Boons guide:

Hades Boons overview – how do they work?

Throughout a Hades run, you will be offered various Boons from the Olympians – Zeus, Poseidon, Ares, Artemis, and so on. After conversing with a God, you will be offered a choice of three Boons, and must accept just one. Each God has a multitude of Boons which they can offer you, and each Boon can be one of four different rarities. The higher the rarity, the stronger the effect:

Common (White)

(White) Rare (Blue)

(Blue) Epic (Purple)

(Purple) Heroic (Red)

There are also special Boons which only appear under very specific circumstances:

Duo Boons – require you to have already taken certain Boons from two different Gods, and combine the powers and styles of both Gods into a single Boon.

– require you to have already taken certain Boons from two different Gods, and combine the powers and styles of both Gods into a single Boon. Legendary Boons – powerful Boons which require you to have favoured a certain God during a run. Each God has one Legendary Boon to offer.

– powerful Boons which require you to have favoured a certain God during a run. Each God has one Legendary Boon to offer. Chaos Boons – Boons offered by Chaos, which require you to overcome a curse for a certain number of rooms before the effect activates.

– Boons offered by Chaos, which require you to overcome a curse for a certain number of rooms before the effect activates. Bouldy Boons – offered by Bouldy, Sisyphus’s Boulder. You must converse with Sisyphus throughout various different runs before the ability to “speak” with Bouldy and offer it Nectar is unlocked.

Upgrading Boons with Poms of Power

Regardless of their rarity, each regular Boon can be upgraded to the next level using a Pom of Power. Like Boons themselves, picking up a Pom of Power will offer you a choice of up to three Boons to level up, and you must select which one you want to upgrade.

Once you get to the shop in the Styx (the fourth realm of the Underworld), you’ll find special Poms of Power which upgrade a Boon by two levels instead of just one. And aside from Poms, you can also upgrade existing Boons by speaking with Euridyce in Asphodel.

Hades best Boons

So, what are the most powerful Boons in Hades? The answer is complex, because not only are there an awful lot of Boons in the game, but each one can be offered at various strengths, making their benefits variable.

Overall though, there are certain Gods and Boons which I always gravitate towards when given the option. And thus: here are the very best Boons in Hades:

Aphrodite – Heartbreak Strike

Aphrodite doesn’t offer the best Boons on the whole, but Heartbreak Strike still holds a place in my heart for its application of Weakness with each hit. This gives you great control during fights where it’s almost impossible to avoid being hit (for instance, in Elysium or Styx). Plus the damage boost is as strong as any other God’s “strike” Boon.

Ares – Battle Rage

Ares’s Battle Rage Boon is an extremely strong damage bonus for all future encounters. All you need to do is kill one foe in the room, and you’ll gain a huge damage bonus for your next attack or Special. Often this leads to powerful builds which allow you to one-shot-kill most enemies.

Artemis – Support Fire

I tend to steer clear from Artemis, because her Boons rely far too heavily on the RNG of critical hits. But one Boon I can definitely get on board with is Support Fire, which fires a 10-16 damage arrow at a nearby enemy every time you attack or use your Cast or Special. That adds up to a lot of extra damage, especially with a fast-firing weapon.

Athena – Divine Strike & Divine Dash

Athena has possibly the strongest Boons of all, because they allow you to deflect attacks, negating all damage from the attack and returning it to its sender. Divine Strike gives the ability to deflect on each attack, and – even better – Divine Dash deflects in all directions each time you dash. It’s overpowered.

Demeter – Frost Strike & Frost Flourish

Demeter’s Frost Strike is enormously powerful. Not only does it add a chunk of damage to your main attack, but it inflicts Chill, slowing down any enemy you hit. The same goes for Frost Flourish, which is better for weapons and builds where you’re using your Special a lot – like Varatha or Stygius.

Dionysus – Strong Drink & After Party

I’m not a big fan of Dionysus’s Hangover damage-over-time effect, but his health-oriented Boons are really quite excellent. Once you’ve unlocked Fountains in each realm, Strong Drink can be an absolute life-saver; and After Party allows you to heal back up to a threshold after each encounter, which again can make all the difference during a difficult run.

Hermes – Quick Recovery

If you read my Hades guide you’ll know that I spend all my time dash-striking. Which means whenever I’m hit, I tend to dash straight away anyway. This is what makes Quick Recovery from Hermes so powerful: it’s essentially a huge reduction in your damage taken for the rest of the run.

Poseidon – Poseidon’s Aid & Hydraulic Might

Poseidon probably has the best “Call” ability in the game with Poseidon’s Aid, which turns you into an invulnerable, high-damage battering ram. But his strongest boon has got to be Hydraulic Might, which dramatically increases your damage for the first few seconds of each encounter – enough to often end the fight before the effect even expires.

Zeus – Lightning Strike & Static Discharge

Zeus’s Boons are great for dealing flat damage. His Lightning Strike is probably the best flat damage bonus for an attack, seeing as the bonus also chains to nearby foes. And with a high fire-rate weapon like Malphon or Exagryph, your DPS will soar. Static Discharge is another excellent Boon, but only when you already have another Zeus Boon or two which applies lightning damage. The Jolted effect applied upon each lightning strike adds a heap of extra damage to your build.

Hades Boons – full list of every God’s Boons

Now let’s end with a full list of every Boon in the game, organised by Olympian. Be sure to use the search box at the top of each table to quickly find a specific Boon:

Aphrodite Boons

Aphrodite Boons Type Effect Heartbreak Strike Normal Your Attack deals more damage and inflicts Weak. Heartbreak Flourish Normal Your Special deals more damage and inflicts Weak. Crush Shot Normal Your Cast is a wide, short-range blast that inflicts Weak. Passion Dash Normal Your Dash inflicts damage where you end up, inflicting Weak. Aphrodite's Aid Normal Your Call fires a seeking projectile that inflicts Charm. Dying Lament Normal When foes are slain, they damage nearby foes and inflict Weak. Wave of Despair Normal After you take damage, damage nearby foes and inflict Weak. Different League Normal Resist some damage from nearby foes' attacks. Life Affirmation Normal Any Health chamber rewards are worth more. Empty Inside Normal Your Weak effects have a longer duration. Sweet Surrender Normal Weak-afflicted foes are also more susceptible to damage. Broken Resolve Normal Your Weak effects are more potent. Blown Kiss Normal Your Cast shoots farther and is stronger vs undamaged foes. Unhealthy Fixation Legendary Your Weak effects also have a 15% chance to Charm foes. Curse of Longing Duo (Ares) Your Doom effects continuously strike Weak foes. Heart Rend Duo (Artemis) Your Critical effects deal even more damage to Weak foes. Parting Shot Duo (Athena) Your Cast gains any existing backstab bonuses you have. Cold Embrace Duo (Demeter) Your Cast crystal fires its beam directly at you for 4 seconds. Low Tolerance Duo (Dionysus) Your Hangover effects stack even more times against Weak foes. Sweet Nectar Duo (Poseidon) Any Poms of Power you find are more effective. Smoldering Air Duo (Zeus) Your Call charges up automatically, but is capped at 25%.

Ares Boons

Ares Boons Type Effect Curse of Agony Normal Your Attack inflicts Doom. Curse of Pain Normal Your Special inflicts Doom. Slicing Shot Normal Your Cast sends a Blade Rift hurling ahead. Blade Dash Normal Your Dash creates a Blade Rift where you started. Ares' Aid Normal Your Call turns you into an Impervious Blade Rift for 1.2 Sec. Curse of Vengeance Normal After you take damage, inflict Doom on surrounding foes. Urge to Kill Normal Your Attack and Cast deal more damage. Battle Rage Normal After slaying a foe, your next Attack/Special deals more damage. Blood Frenzy Normal After using Death Defiance, deal more damage that encounter. Black Metal Normal Your Blade Rift powers deal damage in a wider area. Engulfing Vortex Normal Your Blade Rift effects last longer and pull foes in. Dire Misfortune Normal Your Doom effects deal more damage when stacked. Impending Doom Normal Your Doom effects deal more damage, after +0.5 Sec. Vicious Cycle Legendary Your Blade Rifts deal more damage for each consecutive hit. Curse of Longing Duo (Aphrodite) Your Doom effects continuously strike Weak foes. Hunting Blades Duo (Artemis) Your Cast creates a faster Blade Rift that seeks the nearest foe. Merciful End Duo (Athena) Your attacks that can Deflect immediately activate Doom effects. Freezing Vortex Duo (Demeter) Your Cast inflicts Chill, but is smaller and moves slower. Curse of Nausea Duo (Dionysus) Your Poison effects deal damage faster. Curse of Drowning Duo (Poseidon) Your Cast is a pulse that deals damage to foes around you. Vengeful Mood Duo (Zeus) Your Revenge attacks sometimes occur without taking damage.

Artemis Boons

Artemis Boons Type Effect Deadly Strike Normal Your Attack is stronger, with +15% Critical chance. Deadly Flourish Normal Your Special is stronger, with +20% Critical chance. True Shot Normal Your Cast seeks foes, with a 10% Critical chance. Hunter's Dash Normal Your Dash-Strike deals more damage. Artemis' Aid Normal Your Call fires a seeking arrow with +35% Critical chance. Pressure Points Normal Any damage you deal has a chance to be Critical. Exit Wounds Normal Your foes take damage when your Cast is dislodged. Hide Breaker Normal Your Critical effects deal even more damage to Armor. Clean Kill Normal Your Critical effects deal even more damage. Hunter Instinct Normal Your God Gauge charges faster when you deal Critical damage. Hunter's Mark Normal After you deal Critical damage to a foe, a foe near it is Marked. Support Fire Normal After you hit with an Attack, Cast or Special, fire a seeking arrow. Fully Loaded Legendary Gain extra Cast Ammo for your Cast. Heart Rend Duo (Aphrodite) Your Critical effects deal even more damage to Weak foes. Hunting Blades Duo (Ares) Your Cast creates a faster Blade Rift that seeks the nearest foe. Deadly Reversal Duo (Athena) After you Deflect, briefly gain +20% chance to deal Critical damage. Crystal Clarity Duo (Demeter) Your Cast is stronger and tracks foes more effectively. Splitting Headache Duo (Dionysus) Hangover-afflicted foes are more likely to take Critical damage. Mirage Shot Duo (Poseidon) Your Cast fires a second projectile, though it has reduced damage. Lightning Rod Duo (Zeus) Your collectible Cast Ammo strike nearby foes with lightning every 1.5 Sec.

Athena Boons

Athena Boons Type Effect Divine Strike Normal Your Attack is stronger, and can Deflect. Divine Flourish Normal Your Special is stronger, and can Deflect. Phalanx Shot Normal Your Cast damages foes in a small area, and can Deflect. Divine Dash Normal Your Dash deals damage and can Deflect. Athena's Aid Normal Your Call briefly makes you Invulnerable and Deflect all attacks. Holy Shield Normal After you take damage, damage nearby foes and briefly Deflect. Bronze Skin Normal Resist damage from foes' attacks. Sure Footing Normal Resist damage from Traps. Proud Bearing Normal You begin each Encounter with your God Gauge partly full. Blinding Flash Normal Your abilities that can Deflect also make foes Exposed for 5 Sec. Brilliant Riposte Normal When you Deflect attacks, they deal more damage. Deathless Stand Normal Death Defiance makes you Impervious longer. Replenish 1 charge now. Last Stand Normal Death Defiance restores more Health than usual. Replenish 1 charge now. Divine Protection Legendary You have a barrier that negates incoming damage. Parting Shot Duo (Aphrodite) Your Cast gains any existing backstab bonuses you have. Merciful End Duo (Ares) Your attacks that can Deflect immediately activate Doom effects. Deadly Reversal Duo (Artemis) After you Deflect, briefly gain +20% chance to deal Critical damage. Stubborn Roots Duo (Demeter) While you have no Death/Stubborn Defiance your Health slowly recovers. Calculated Risk Duo (Dionysus) Your foes' ranged-attack projectiles are slower. Unshakeable Mettle Duo (Poseidon) You cannot be stunned, and resist some damage from Bosses. Lightning Phalanx Duo (Zeus) Your Phalanx Shot Cast bounces between nearby foes.

Demeter Boons

Demeter Boons Type Effect Frost Strike Normal Your Attack is stronger and inflicts Chill. Frost Flourish Normal Your Special is stronger and inflicts Chill. Crystal Beam Normal Your Cast drops a crystal that fires a beam straight ahead. Mistral Dash Normal Your Dash shoots a gust ahead that inflicts Chill. Demeter's Aid Normal Your Call creates a winter vortex which deals damage every 0.25s inflicting Chill. Frozen Touch Normal After you take damage, damage and completely Chill your foe. Rare Crop Normal Your Boons become Common, then gain Rarity every 3 Encounter(s). Ravenous Will Normal While you have no Cast Ammo, take 10% less damage and deal more. Nourished Soul Normal Any Health effects are more potent. Restore +30% now. Snow Burst Normal Whenever you Cast, damage nearby foes and inflict Chill. Arctic Blast Normal Applying 10 stacks of Chill causes a blast, clearing the effect. Killing Freeze Normal Applying Chill to all enemies causes them to Slow and Decay. Glacial Glare Normal Your Cast fires longer and inflicts Chill. Winter Harvest Legendary Chill-affected foes shatter at 10% hp, inflicting Chill nearby. Cold Embrace Duo (Aphrodite) Your Cast crystal fires its beam directly at you for 4 seconds. Freezing Vortex Duo (Ares) Your Cast inflicts Chill, but is smaller and moves slower. Crystal Clarity Duo (Artemis) Your Cast is stronger and tracks foes more effectively. Stubborn Roots Duo (Athena) While you have no Death/Stubborn Defiance your Health slowly recovers. Ice Wine Duo (Dionysus) Your Cast blasts an area with freezing Festive Fog that inflicts Chill. Blizzard Shot Duo (Poseidon) Your Cast moves slowly, piercing foes and firing shards around it. Cold Fusion Duo (Zeus) Jolted status does not expire on your enemies' attacks.

Dionysus Boons

Dionysus Boons Type Effect Drunken Strike Normal Your Attack inflicts Hangover. Drunken Flourish Normal Your Special inflicts Hangover. Trippy Shot Normal Your Cast lobs a projectile that bursts into Festive Fog. Drunken Dash Normal Your Dash inflicts foes near you with Hangover. Dionysus' Aid Normal Your Call inflicts Hangover to foes all around you for 1.5 Sec. After Party Normal If your Health is low after Encounters, restore to the threshold. Positive Outlook Normal Take less damage while at 40% Health or below. Premium Vintage Normal Gain Health when you pick up Nectar. Receive 1 Nectar now. Strong Drink Normal Using a Fountain restores all Health and gives you bonus damage. Bad Influence Normal Deal more damage while 3 foes are Hangover-afflicted. Numbing Sensation Normal Your Hangover effects also make foes move slower. Peer Pressure Normal Hangover-afflicted foes contaminate other nearby foes. High Tolerance Normal Take less damage while standing in Festive Fog. Black Out Legendary Hangover-afflicted foes take bonus damage in Festive Fog. Low Tolerance Duo (Aphrodite) Your Hangover effects stack even more times against Weak foes. Curse of Nausea Duo (Ares) Your Hangover effects deal damage faster. Splitting Headache Duo (Artemis) Hangover-afflicted foes are more likely to take Critical damage. Calculated Risk Duo (Athena) Your foes' ranged-attack projectiles are slower. Ice Wine Duo (Demeter) Your Cast blasts an area with Festive Fog that inflicts Chill. Exclusive Access Duo (Poseidon) Any Boons you find have superior effects. Scintillating Feast Duo (Zeus) Your Festive Fog effects also deal lightning damage periodically.

Hermes Boons

Hermes Boons Type Effect Swift Strike Normal Your Attack is faster. Swift Flourish Normal Your Special is faster. Flurry Cast Normal Your Cast is faster and fully automatic. Quick Favor Normal Your Call charges up automatically. Hyper Sprint Normal After you Dash, become Sturdy and run 2x faster for a short time. Greater Haste Normal You move faster. Quick Recovery Normal After taking damage, quickly Dash to partially recover lost Health. Greater Evasion Normal You have +X% chance to Dodge. Greatest Reflex Normal You can Dash more times in a row. Second Wind Normal After using Call, gain Dodge chance and move speed for 6 Sec. Quick Reload Normal Foes drop Cast stuck in them faster. Side Hustle Normal Each time you enter a Chamber, gain a bit wealth. Rush Delivery Normal You deal bonus damage based on any bonus move speed. Auto Reload Normal You regenerate Cast Ammo faster. Greater Recall Legendary Your Cast Ammo automatically return to you. Bad News Legendary Your Cast deals more damage to foes without Cast on them.

Poseidon Boons

Poseidon Boons Type Effect Tempest Strike Normal Your Attack deals more damage and knocks foes away. Tempest Flourish Normal Your Special deals more damage and knocks foes away. Flood Shot Normal Your Cast damages foes in an area and knocks them away. Tidal Dash Normal Your Dash damages foes in an area and knocks them away. Poseidon's Aid Normal Your Call makes you surge into foes while Impervious for 1.2 Sec. Typhoon's Fury Normal You deal more damage when slamming foes into barriers. Hydraulic Might Normal Your Attack and Special are stronger the first 5 Sec. in Encounter(s). Ocean's Bounty Normal Any Gemstone, Darkness or Coin chamber rewards are worth more. Sunken Treasure Normal Gain an assortment of Gemstone, Darkness, Coin and Health. Razor Shoals Normal Using knock-away effects also Rupture foes. Boiling Point Normal Your God Gauge charges faster when you take damage. Breaking Wave Normal Slamming foes into walls or corners creates a watery blast in the area. Wave Pounding Normal Your boons with Knock-Away effects deal bonus damage to bosses. Rip Current Normal Your Call pulls in foes and the effect lasts longer. Huge Catch Legendary You have a greater chance to find Fishing Point in each Chamber. Second Wave Legendary Your knock-away effects shove foes a second time after the first. Sweet Nectar Duo (Aphrodite) Any Poms of Power you find are more effective. Curse of Drowning Duo (Ares) Your Cast is a pulse that deals damage to foes around you. Mirage Shot Duo (Artemis) Your Cast fires a second projectile, though it has reduced damage. Unshakeable Mettle Duo (Athena) You cannot be stunned, and resist some damage from Bosses. Blizzard Shot Duo (Demeter) Your Cast moves slowly, piercing foes and firing shards around it. Exclusive Access Duo (Dionysus) Any Boons you find have superior effects. Sea Storm Duo (Zeus) Your knock-away effects also cause foes to be struck by lightning.

Zeus Boons

Zeus Boons Type Effect Lightning Strike Normal Your Attack emits chain-lightning when you damage a foe. Thunder Flourish Normal Your Special causes a lightning bolt to strike nearby foes. Electric Shot Normal Your Cast is a burst of chain-lightning that bounces between foes. Thunder Dash Normal Your Dash causes a lightning bolt to strike nearby foes. Zeus' Aid Normal Your Call makes lightning strike nearby foes repeatedly. Heaven's Vengeance Normal After you take damage, your foe is struck by lightning. Lightning Reflexes Normal After you Dash just before getting hit, a bolt strikes a nearby foes. Storm Lightning Normal Your chain-lightning effects bounce more times before expiring. High Voltage Normal Your lightning bolt effects deal damage in a larger area. Double Strike Normal Your lightning bolt effects have a chance to strike twice. Static Discharge Normal Your lightning effects also make foes Jolted. Clouded Judgement Normal Your God Gauge charges faster when you deal or take damage. Billowing Strength Normal After using Call, you deal more damage for 15 Sec. Splitting Bolt Legendary All your lightning effects create an additional burst. Smoldering Air Duo (Aphrodite) Your Call charges up automatically, but is capped at 25%. Vengeful Mood Duo (Ares) Your Revenge attacks sometimes occur without taking damage. Lightning Rod Duo (Artemis) Your collectible Casts strike nearby foes with lightning every 1.5 Sec. Lightning Phalanx Duo (Athena) Your Phalanx Shot Cast bounces between nearby foes. Cold Fusion Duo (Demeter) Jolted status does not expire on your enemies' attacks. Scintillating Feast Duo (Dionysus) Your Festive Fog effects also deal lightning damage periodically. Sea Storm Duo (Poseidon) Your knock-away effects also cause foes to be struck by lightning.

