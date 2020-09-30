Steam will host a festival for digital tabletop games in October

Digispace game festivals continue to be all the rage this year and heck you won’t hear me complaining. Steam will host the first Steam Digital Tabletop Fest, an online festival of panels, lets plays, and other activities for “games that run across the lines between digital and physical games” at the end of October. The definition seems quite flexible, based on the games involved, so you may well hear about something you’re interested in even if, like me, you don’t often game ’round a proper table.

“This can be a digital port of a physical game, a game which has produced a physical version from the digital one, a game that simulates the physical play experience, or a digital game whose aesthetics are inspired by tabletop games,” the organisers say.

For example, there will be a livestream by the developers of Gloomhaven, the early access digital adaptation of the board game by the same name. The festival will also host chats with the developers of tactical horror game Othercide, and strategic germ ’em up Plague Inc. They’re also planning panels with folks who’ve made games about Mars and Cthulhu. Separately, to be clear—a panel for Mars games and one for Cthulhu games. Are there any Cthulhu on Mars games though? Surely someone’s done it.

Steam is planning the event with the help of Auroch Digital who’ve, surprise surprise, made a game about Mars.

The Steam Digital Tabletop Fest begins on October 21st at 6pm BST / 10am PDT. You can find out a bit more about the event in Steam’s announcement. They say that more talks and panels will be announced closer to the event.