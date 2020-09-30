Warzone: how to unlock the AN-94 in Season 6

With each new season of Call of Duty Warzone the previously new guns are taken out of the Battle Pass, meaning there are new requirements for unlocking them. The AN-94 took season 5 by storm, proving itself to be one of the best assault rifles in the game, but with the arrival of a new season it’s a little harder to get hold of. If you didn’t unlock it as part of the Battle Pass, fret not! In this guide we’ll detail how to unlock the AN-94 in Warzone Season 6, and give you some tips on the best way to do so.

In this Warzone Season 6 guide:

How to unlock the AN-94 in Warzone Season 6

Now that the AN-94 is no longer in the Battle Pass you’ll need to complete a specific challenge to unlock it if you haven’t already. The challenge tasks you with getting 2 hipfire kills using an assault rifle, in seven different matches. As challenges go, this is pretty do-able, so we’ll go into some tips on completing it below.



Best way to get two hipfire kills using an assault rifle in seven different matches

If you’re looking to pick up the AN-94 (it’s one of the best guns in Warzone) you’ll nee to get 2 hipfire kills using an assault rifle, in seven different matches. As usual, it’s a lot easier to complete this challenge in multiplayer, given that you can respawn and get many chances at doing it per game. If you have a copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and therefore additional multiplayer modes, head into either Shipment, Rust, or Broadcast. These are maps that favour close-quarter combat, so you’ll rack up kills in no time. I recommend either using the M4A1, or the Grau, as these are great at bagging hipfire kills. Consider adding a 12-gauge underbarrell attachment, as kills with this equipped will count as a hipfire assault rifle kill.

If you only have Warzone, your best bet is to head into one of the limited-time modes. Mini-royale, Kingslayer and Armored Royale will all give you more chances to get hipfire kills than a standard Battle Royale game, especially Kingslayer. You can also consider heading to a subway station to bag some easy kills on unsuspecting players.

That’s how to unlock the AN-94 in Warzone Season 6. For a look at the best loadouts for the game’s new marksman rifle, head here. You can also check out our guide on the best guns overall.