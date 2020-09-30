Watch me try then die in today's Spelunky 2 daily challenge

Now that Spelunky 2 is out on PC, its daily challenge mode is available to play. If you don’t know: the daily challenge is a single chance to play a set of Spelunky levels that are the same for everyone playing that day. It was my favourite way to play Spelunky 1 and it’s unchanged in Spelunky 2. Part of the fun of the daily challenge is playing it yourself, and then watching other people try the same levels to see how they fared in comparison.

And so, hop below and you’ll find a video of me trying today’s daily challenge, while muttering over the top of it.

Note that if you’re planning on doing today’s daily challenge, I suggest you play it first and then come back here to watch. It’s the same for everyone, so seeing what’s in store for you in advance spoils a bit of the challenge. (On the other hand, if you’re struggling with the game, watching someone else go first is a nice way of making it a little easier.)



Sorry about the delay on the game audio. My voice over is in sync and I’ll try to work out what the issue is with the sounds of whips and angry cavemen.

As I said in my Spelunky 2 review, I properly love the new game. I’ve seen a few people dismissively call it an expansion pack to the original, which has some merit as an argument but fails to acknowledge that expansion packs were excellent. That game you loved, only now there’s more of it, and the developers have had a chance to apply everything they learned from making the first game? Works for me.

If you’ve any feedback on the video above – including how to be less crap at jumping – let me know in the comments below. I will take any excuse to play Spelunky 2 every day on work time so please please give me a reason.

Better still, if you’re playing the daily challenge as well, capture it as a video and share it in the comments. I’d love to see it.