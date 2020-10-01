Best MP5 loadout in Warzone [Season 6] - plus in-depth MP5 stats

The MP5 has been one of the strongest and most popular weapons in Modern Warfare and Warzone from the start, with its blisteringly high damage and rate of fire allowing players to shred their enemies at close range. Below we’ll walk you through the detailed stats of this masterful SMG, along with the very best MP5 loadout we’ve found for Warzone Season 6.

Best MP5 loadout in Warzone

Let’s not bury the lede with this guide; here’s the very best MP5 loadout in Warzone right now:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor (Unlock Level: 20)

Monolithic Suppressor (Unlock Level: 20) Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip (Unlock Level: 9)

Commando Foregrip (Unlock Level: 9) Ammunition: 45 Round Mags (Unlock Level: 13)

45 Round Mags (Unlock Level: 13) Laser: Tac Laser (Unlock Level: 57)

Tac Laser (Unlock Level: 57) Perk: Sleight of Hand (Unlock Level: 37)

Below you can see how the MP5 looks with this loadout equipped:

And now to justify our choice of attachments, because it seems everyone has a different opinion nowadays on how to best kit out an MP5. The biggest choice we’ve made here is to forego a barrel attachment in favour of the Monolithic Suppressor. The reason for this is that we really want that extra range, and the longer barrels of the MP5 have the downside of blocking the Muzzle category of attachments, so we had to pick one or the other. Overall, the Monolithic has never let us down before, and Season 6 won’t be any different.

The Commando Foregrip is a perfect match for the MP5, because the worst thing about the gun is the high side-to-side bounce between each shot while spraying, and the Commando does a better job of reducing this issue than any other attachment we’ve tested. You can see the difference this makes in the recoil comparison image below.

Next is the 45 Round Mags attachment, which should be fairly self-explanatory: even in solos, 30 Rounds just doesn’t cut it in Warzone. It’s well worth the lost mobility. And finally, we’ve opted to speed our handling stats back up with the double-whammy of the Tac Laser and the Sleight of Hand perk, to speed up the MP5’s fairly lengthy reloads. Together, these five attachments promote an already excellent gun into god-tier territory. Give it a whirl, and watch your enemies wither under its glowing green gaze.

Warzone MP5 stats

Now that we’ve checked out the best MP5 loadout in the game, let’s take a close look at some in-depth stats to help give us the whole story on this powerhouse SMG:

Damage Profile (Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb): 49 | 34 | 34 | 30 (0-9.5 metres) 36 | 25 | 25 | 22 (9.5-18 metres) 31 | 22 | 22 | 19 (18-26 metres) 27 | 19 | 19 | 17 (26+ metres)

Rounds Per Minute: 800 RPM

Magazine Size: 30 With Attachments: 45

Reload Speed: 1.70 seconds With Sleight Of Hand Perk: 1.15 seconds

Aim Down Sights Speed: 200ms Minimum: 133ms

Player Movement Speed: 98%

It’s quite evident from these stats why the MP5 has remained at (or very near) the top of the SMGs meta for both Warzone and Modern Warfare all this time. Despite a dramatic series of damage drop-offs over range (what else is new with an SMG?) the MP5’s damage profile is startlingly high considering how quickly it fires.

None of its individual stats are the best in the category, but all of them are respectable, and together they make one hell of a close-range weapon.

And that wraps up our Warzone MP5 loadout guide! Hopefully you now have a killer SMG in your hands ready for Season 6. But we’ve got plenty more on Warzone, including our page on the Best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone if you’re still getting to grips with this powerful new DMR (which makes for an excellent long-range counterpart to the MP5, I might add).