Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
17

Congratulations to the 2,000,000th RPS comment!

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

1st October 2020 / 12:14PM

The bringing-in of the 2,000,000th comment, as captured in an illustration from 'The Popular History of England'.

Rejoice, fans of big numbers and digital discussion, for we have received our 2,000,000th comment. Two million comments on RPS! At 3:57pm on Wednesday, we hit that milestone thanks to reader “EdgeObscurity” and their thoughts on Terra Invicta and X-Com. A small comment for them, a big number for us. And I cannot tell you how glad I am that we’re not gathered here today to celebrate a pun comment. Yeah come at me, punsters.

We’ve seen more than two million comments, mind – this figure doesn’t include double-posts, spam, and dickheadery we’ve had to delete. But that, that is the two-millionth comment we kept. And we shall keep this. Everyone in the RPS treehouse has committed to linking hands and having this comment tattooed across the span of our collective body.

This moment is making me wish I’d been saving some of my favourite comments along the way. We’ve had some cracking discussions and jokes that made me laugh until I broke down coughing. And puns were there too.

Ah y’know, it’s not dramatic, but I think one of my favourite RPS comments things is The Flare Path Foxer. Week after week, Tim Stone’s collaborative puzzles bring people together to solve problems I do not entirely understand. I admire and appreciate the effort.

Here’s to another million!

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (17)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Indie collective 10mg announce their first dose of bite-sized games

Don't have a flight stick? Turn an Xbox controller into a HOTAS using a 3D printer

7

GOG Galaxy client will start selling Epic Games Store games

12

No Man’s Sky's Origins update is almost very nearly the game I want it to be

Nearly the game they said it would be

29

Latest articles

Indie collective 10mg announce their first dose of bite-sized games

Don't have a flight stick? Turn an Xbox controller into a HOTAS using a 3D printer

7

GOG Galaxy client will start selling Epic Games Store games

12

No Man’s Sky's Origins update is almost very nearly the game I want it to be

Nearly the game they said it would be

29