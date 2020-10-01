Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
7

Have You Played... Borderlands 2?

Burger lungs

Nate Crowley

Reviews Editor

1st October 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

The Borderlands series is aesthetically and tonally consistent. Borderlands 2 has the same exact mood as its predecessor, and its sequel, and whatever you’d call Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel in that scheme of reference. It’s one of those series where even though there’s only four main installments (admittedly with near-infinite DLC), it becomes very difficult to remember which particular bits or characters appeared in which games, without spending time thinking about it.

Nevertheless, there are occasions when I find myself tackling just such a challenge. And when I do end up puzzling over whichever Burgerlungs Sir Hammerthingy showed up in, or which one had the big yellow robots, I’ve found a foolproof method of getting to the right answer quickly: I think about what room I was in at the time.

It seems bizarre, now, that the original Girderloins came out in 2009. It seems forever ago, especially for a series that still manages to retain a strange air of being “new”, despite a sense of humour stuck solidly in the early 2000s. But yes, I could tell you it was 2009 without having to look it up, because it was during the year I spent living with my parents in London, when I was 25. That was the only time I spent living with them as an adult, so it’s weird to remember Brick having a roar and all that, juxtaposed with the faded cream paint on the chest of drawers in my old bedroom.

Bastardluge 3 is easier, ‘cos it was last year. I monstered it over the weekend for review on this very site, in the overly warm conservatory-office hybrid at our last house. I’ll remember it for that, but also for the commentary of (recently departed but sorely missed) Matthew Castle, who co-op marathoned it with me. I won’t remember too much else, because we were quite sleep-deprived for a lot of it, and since I haven’t played it this year, the memories have decayed like facts crammed for an exam. All I have is this image that I sent to Matthew after we played, and which I feel is better without explanation:

I didn’t actually play Bungledudes: The Pre-Sequel, but I did watch a Let’s Play of the whole series, in bed at the hideous attic in Lewisham where I lived for a year before moving to Walsall in 2016. I remember it because I kept wondering whether the rustling sounds I could hear were from the video, or the mice in the kitchen. It was always the mice. As for Battlelunge 2, I played that sitting on the carpet of the flat I lived in before that, which was also in Lewisham, but nicer. It was usually too cold, and the carpet was blue with white flecks.

I realise that’s barely an olive of Bubblebutts 2 in a Martini of navel-gazing, but hey, this is a Have You Played… after all. Nostalgia is the name of the game. Well, no, the name of the game is Barterbloops 2. But you get my meaning. I suppose it’s just odd how, when you try to remember some games, you end up remembering the stuff that was beyond the edge of the screen instead.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Nate Crowley

Reviews Editor

Nate Crowley was created from smokeless flame before the dawn of time. He writes books, and tweets a lot as @frogcroakley. Each October he is replaced by Ghoastus, the Roman Ghost. You can email him at: nate.crowley@rockpapershotgun.com

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Borderlands 2

Putting All Your Points Into Gun Lust

199

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sludge Life are free on the Epic Games Store

9

It looks like Hostel director Eli Roth will be making the Borderlands film

28

Valve say they addressed 44 "review bombs" on Steam last year

18

Latest articles

Grounded has added ziplines and Halloween décor

Apple and Epic agree on one thing: a court trial sans jury

7

Sea Of Thieves donating special sail proceeds to cancer research

1

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's zombies mode will actually let you escape alive

5