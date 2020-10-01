Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Impossible arena shooter Spaceflux has my head in a spin

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

1st October 2020 / 9:36PM

I’ve seen a lotta shooters in my time, but five seconds into Spaceflux‘s early access trailer and my brain’s already turned to soup. Not content to use recursive geometry for puzzles, Calin Ardelean’s fractal shooter takes these non-euclidean spaces and asks you to play a round of Quake in their infinite hallways. Out today on Steam Early Access, I just hope it’s not as stomach-churning as that sounds.

Oh, and there’s a gun that fires sofas at people. All things considered, I reckon that’s one of the more mundane parts of this outrageous installation.

Spaceflux actually showed up on these pages in a Screenshot Saturday Sundays post back in August. The antithesis of the closed corridors that make up most arena shooter maps, Ardelean’s maps are impossible nightmares – folding in on themselves, wrapping around their own edges as the ground falls into the sky.

So far, so Maquette. But this is a shooter, I suppose, and some concessions have been made to stop you losing your opponents in infinity. You’ll always appear at every level of recursion at once, meaning enemies can sneak up on you from any instance of the map – whether it’s on top of, beside, or inside the plane you’re currently viewing.

More wrenches have been thrown in to make the affair even harder to track, mind. Maps are fully destructable (and constructable?), gravity can be changed at any minute, and while I hate the trailer’s “meme weapon” phrase, there is certainly a joy in hurling pineapples at someone until they burst, Superhot style. I do love the style of it all, too, building impossible deathmatches out of a sort of neon plasticine.

Spaceflux hit Steam early access today, and can be picked up for £11.39/€12.49/$14.99. Before launch, Ardelean hopes to add simple shooter features like 16-player free-for-all and a fourth dimension. Normal stuff.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Paper cities, a borrowed curse and the impossible deathmatch

3

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord finally gets proper mod tools

1

Blizzard have delayed World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands

3

Burn everything you own in Bonfire Peaks' new demo

2

Latest articles

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord finally gets proper mod tools

1

Blizzard have delayed World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands

3

Burn everything you own in Bonfire Peaks' new demo

2

Microsoft Flight Sim's next World Update is taking on the USA

15