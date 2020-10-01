Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Podcast episode 111: the death special

Our favourite full stops.

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

1st October 2020 / 1:00PM

A screenshot of What Remains Of Edith Finch.

Alice is on holiday, which means it falls to me to lead Nate and Matthew in cheerful conversation. Unfortunately I’ve been playing a lot of Spelunky 2 over the past two weeks, which means all our cheery conversation in this week’s Electronic Wireless Show is about death. We talk about our favourite deaths in videogames, whether they be the systems-driven demise of a Crusader Kings king or a shooter protagonist permanently snuffed out by a scripted sequence.

We also talk about the end of swarms, Matthew’s strange theories about What Remains Of Edith Finch and Call Of Duty, spoil the first season of The Walking Dead, and a lot more. No Cavern Of Lies this week, because I am too much like Abraham Lincoln.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who cannot die.

Links

Graham’s Spelunky 2 review.

Crusader Kings 3 has a lot of death and inheritance in it, and Nate likes it very much.

Super Meat Boy rewards the completion of a level with a replay of all your deaths along the way. It remains one of the best platformers on PC.

Fable 2 made you more gnarled and terrifying, like an old tree, after every death. Never came to PC though.

Rogue Legacy is another game where death remixes the protagonist, this time via genetic inheritance.

Zombi is a game in which if you’re killed by a zombie, you start as a new character in the same world – and then can go find your zombified former self to kill it and take his stuff.

We cover protagonist deaths in the Modern Warfare series, including controversial vignettes in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3, which Graham reviewed back when.

What Remains Of Edith Finch mostly plays death for laughs, except when it’s crushing us to bits.

Recommendations this week: Matthew suggests murder mystery novel The Devil And The Dark Water by Stuart Turton, Graham hypes political documentary podcast Slow Burn, and Nate definitely does not condone breaking import laws for exotic marine life.

