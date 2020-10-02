Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

How to Boost Drift in Star Wars: Squadrons

Maximise your mobility with the Boost Drift technique

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

2nd October 2020 / 12:15PM

Featured post Learn how to pull off the Boost Drift technique in Star Wars: Squadrons to gain an edge in combat.

Boost Drift is a powerful technique in Star Wars: Squadrons, one which gives your ship much greater mobility and will likely give you a real edge in combat. This quick Star Wars: Squadrons Boost Drift guide will walk you through exactly how to Boost Drift in any ship, and also when and why Boost Drifting is important.

In this Star Wars: Squadrons Boost Drift guide:

How to Boost Drift

Boost Drifting is one of the most important mobility-based skills of a Squadrons pilot, because it enables you to turn on a dime, allowing you to turn the tables on a tailing enemy or to quickly reposition yourself. Any ship in Squadrons can Boost Drift, but pulling the technique off is quite the mystery for many beginners.

Here’s exactly how to Boost Drift in Squadrons:

  1. Divert maximum power to your engines (tap left on your D-Pad) to begin charging up your Boost Meter (next to your speed gauge in your cockpit).
    • The TIE Fighter, Interceptor, and Bomber can do an emergency redirect of their power to engines (“X” on the Xbox controller) to Boost for a time even without having charged up their Boost Meter beforehand.
  2. Once you have enough charge, start Boosting in a direction (click the left thumbstick). This will slowly use up your Boost Meter charge.
  3. While Boosting, click and hold the left thumbstick while moving the right thumbstick in the direction you want the ship to turn.

Doing this will allow you to enter a drifting state where you can turn your ship around independently of your current speed and direction. This is what makes Boost Drifting so important: it unlocks a much greater range of manoeuvres than if you weren’t able to drift. What’s more, your Boost Meter charge stops depleting from the instant you start to click and hold the left thumbstick, which means you can chain together drifts and boosts to get the most out of your charge levels.

When to Boost Drift

So, when and why should you utilise your new Boost Drift skill? There are so many answers to this question, but the main takeaway is that the ability to drift essentially brings your turning circle to zero, which allows you to pull off much more precise movements in even the bulkiest of ships.

Probably the most obvious use for Boost Drifting is to counterattack a threat that is tailing your ship. Particularly in this early stage of the game while everyone is learning the ropes, not many players will expect a ship to suddenly turn on a dime and start shooting back, so it’s a very valuable and powerful skill to learn. You can also Boost Drift and turn 180 degrees to shoot down an incoming missile if you’re quick enough – an excellent backup plan if you’re out of countermeasures.

But Boost Drifting is even useful simply as a way to quickly change headings and fly to a different part of the battlefield. You can follow up your drift with another boost (as long as you still have charge in your Boost meter) to give yourself a sudden burst of speed in a completely different direction.

Basically, Boost Drifting makes you super-duper mobile, and anyone who can Boost Drift in Squadrons has an immediate and powerful advantage over those who cannot.

And that’s really all you need to know about Boost Drifting in Squadrons. Now get out there and start practising! Or, if you’re looking for more tips and tricks, be sure to check out our main Star Wars: Squadrons tips page.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Star Wars: Squadrons guide: 12 tips and tricks to help you master the game quickly

Beginner's tips on everything from ship classes to power management

Star Wars: Squadrons is out now

20

A Star Wars: Squadrons animated short introduces your Imperial squadmate

55

Star Wars: Squadrons trailer gives a wee peek at the story campaign

31

Latest articles

The Foxer

38

The Flare Path: A2Z

A round-up of the realistic

1

Amnesia: Rebirth gameplay vid looks like a new Amnesia alright

1

Star Wars: Squadrons guide: 12 tips and tricks to help you master the game quickly

Beginner's tips on everything from ship classes to power management