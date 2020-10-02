Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
9

Silent Hill 4 is now available on GOG

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd October 2020 / 3:42PM

2020 vibes in a Silent Hill 4 screenshot.

Hitting that 2020 mood bang on the nose, GOG today added Silent Hill 4: The Room to their catalogue. Konami’s 2004 horror game is about a fella stuck in his flat, so desperate to get outside that he crawls through a mysterious hole in his bathroom wall and tumbles into nightmarish worlds filled with the horrors of himself. Been there, pal. Silent Hill 4 has not been readily available (well, legitimately) on PC for years, so it’s good to see on pop up GOG.

Silent Hill 4 was the fourth and final game in the series to be made by creators Team Silent, before Konami handed it over to American and European developers then everything went to hell. It’s a curious one, turning away from familiar places and people. It also has Henry’s home as, well, a home base, a place to revisit between levels and oh god how did ghosts get into my flat oh no. I best know Silent Hill from 2 and 3 but have heard 4 does interesting stuff, so I’m quite keen to get into it.

Konami also recently released Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2 on GOG. They’re not fancied-up or anything, still with the same old port problems, so I’m not expecting great things from SH4 either. I know I’ll have the PC Gaming Wiki’s page open for tweaks and fixes, just in case.

Silent Hill 4: The Room is out now on GOG for £7.19. GOG have a sale going on right now too.

Contemplating a hole in a Silent Hill 4: The Room screenshot.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Konami still haven't announced a new Silent Hill, but some Silent Hill stuff has arrived

12

How to HDify Silent Hill the wrong/right ways

A blistering new interview

12

The 11 bestest best apartments in gaming

Gorgeous gaffs and where to find them

66

Have You Played... Silent Hill 4: The Room?

The scariest of them all.

33

Latest articles

Aspiring overseers, Fallout 76 is adding instanced base building

1

Baldur's Gate 3 reveals the faces of eight races for early access

The lovely Pikuniku is free on the Epic Games Store at the mo

8

Fall Guys stumbles into season two on October 8th