Star Wars: Squadrons is out now

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd October 2020 / 10:40AM

Star Wars: Squadrons screenshot.

Take your protein pills and put your helmet on, for the morning has brought the release of Star Wars: Squadrons. EA’s new spaceship shooter has players boldly go into battle for both the New Republic and Empire, with a story telling both sides of the aftermath of Star Wars VI: The Undiscovered Country. On top of that, it has 5v5 multiplayer modes. And all those lasers that make the good noises.

So! V’ger has been stopped but the goodies and baddies are still bickering and Squadrons drops us in that squabble, flying with squadrons on both sides. On the multiplayer side, you’re looking at plain ol’ deathmatch as well as a mode about destroying your rivals’ capital ship. Has cross-platform multiplayer, too.

It’s not a serious flight sim, nor the X-Wing or TIE-Fighter revival some might hope, but it does have a bit of balancing power between ship systems. You can customise your ship’s loadout and looks too – and EA say you can disable seeing people’s ship customisations, if you don’t like flash spacetrash.

Player reviews on Steam are ‘Mixed’ right now, with a lot of positive pew-pewing but some complaints from serious simsters that its support for flight sticks and throttles sucks, as well as goggheads griping that the VR mode does not support VR motion controllers.

Made by EA’s Motive studio, Star Wars: Squadrons is out now on Steam and Origin for £35/€40/$40. Cheaper than your usual new EA games, that.

