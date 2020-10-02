Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
38

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

2nd October 2020 / 1:00PM

Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in Denmark’. Entries have been stripped of vowels and numbers and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if The Little Mermaid was present it might appear as THLT TLMR MD. Hamlet would be HMLT.

*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.

 

1. HVDTL
2. THD SCV RRFLM NM
3. TL GRMCRSS
4. SKP PRCLMNT
5. NSS
6. MDS NLG HTMC HNGN
7. KRNGL
8. HRTNL SN
9. CNT RVRS LCRTNSFM HMMD
10. GTV DGRL

11. THFRSTCM MRCLLYPR DCDT YPW RTR
12. RB JRGML
13. LKR KCHRS TNSN
14. FRGTTNJY LLND
15. HL DCNS
16. RPTLCS
17. PTRSCH MCHL
18. WNDTR BNFCT RY
19. T HF TH RNL WFR P
20. GRTBL T

21. KNG HTFT HRD RFT HL PHNT
22. WRLDSL RGSTSL ND
23. PT RGP NG
24. SN DDS
25. THFR STWRT TNS TFT MHNDB L LR LS
26. JHNNFRD RCHST RNS
27. HLHST
28. RHS
29. ZN VST
30. LSNRS WNGC LB

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: Winston Churchill (defoxed by Stugle)

a. Graye-sur-Mer, Normandy – Churchill tank (Gothnak)
b. St Katherine Dock – MV Havengore (Lazzars, phuzz)
c. Rufus Stone, New Forest – Rufus the poodle (Gothnak)
d. Livadia Palace – Yalta Conference venue (Electric Dragon)
e. National Railway Museum, Shildon – loco ‘Winston Churchill’ (phuzz)
f. Church Hill, Harrow School (Gusdownnup)
g. Gallipoli, Italy (Gusdownnup)
h. Clementine, Place du Bourg-de-Four, Geneva (phlebas)
i. Black Dog pub, Devon (mrpier, phlebas)
j. Churchill Park, Copenhagen (Stugle)
k. Staatsmodelschool, Pretoria – Churchillian prison (Stugle)
l. Buiksloterweg, Amsterdam – MS ‘Sir Winston’ (Stugle)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (38)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Flare Path: A2Z

A round-up of the realistic

1

Amnesia: Rebirth gameplay vid looks like a new Amnesia alright

1

How to Boost Drift in Star Wars: Squadrons

Maximise your mobility with the Boost Drift technique

Star Wars: Squadrons guide: 12 tips and tricks to help you master the game quickly

Beginner's tips on everything from ship classes to power management

Latest articles

The Flare Path: A2Z

A round-up of the realistic

1

Amnesia: Rebirth gameplay vid looks like a new Amnesia alright

1

How to Boost Drift in Star Wars: Squadrons

Maximise your mobility with the Boost Drift technique

Star Wars: Squadrons guide: 12 tips and tricks to help you master the game quickly

Beginner's tips on everything from ship classes to power management