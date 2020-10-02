The Foxer
Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in Denmark’. Entries have been stripped of vowels and numbers and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if The Little Mermaid was present it might appear as THLT TLMR MD. Hamlet would be HMLT.
*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.
1. HVDTL
2. THD SCV RRFLM NM
3. TL GRMCRSS
4. SKP PRCLMNT
5. NSS
6. MDS NLG HTMC HNGN
7. KRNGL
8. HRTNL SN
9. CNT RVRS LCRTNSFM HMMD
10. GTV DGRL
11. THFRSTCM MRCLLYPR DCDT YPW RTR
12. RB JRGML
13. LKR KCHRS TNSN
14. FRGTTNJY LLND
15. HL DCNS
16. RPTLCS
17. PTRSCH MCHL
18. WNDTR BNFCT RY
19. T HF TH RNL WFR P
20. GRTBL T
21. KNG HTFT HRD RFT HL PHNT
22. WRLDSL RGSTSL ND
23. PT RGP NG
24. SN DDS
25. THFR STWRT TNS TFT MHNDB L LR LS
26. JHNNFRD RCHST RNS
27. HLHST
28. RHS
29. ZN VST
30. LSNRS WNGC LB
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: Winston Churchill (defoxed by Stugle)
a. Graye-sur-Mer, Normandy – Churchill tank (Gothnak)
b. St Katherine Dock – MV Havengore (Lazzars, phuzz)
c. Rufus Stone, New Forest – Rufus the poodle (Gothnak)
d. Livadia Palace – Yalta Conference venue (Electric Dragon)
e. National Railway Museum, Shildon – loco ‘Winston Churchill’ (phuzz)
f. Church Hill, Harrow School (Gusdownnup)
g. Gallipoli, Italy (Gusdownnup)
h. Clementine, Place du Bourg-de-Four, Geneva (phlebas)
i. Black Dog pub, Devon (mrpier, phlebas)
j. Churchill Park, Copenhagen (Stugle)
k. Staatsmodelschool, Pretoria – Churchillian prison (Stugle)
l. Buiksloterweg, Amsterdam – MS ‘Sir Winston’ (Stugle)