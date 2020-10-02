Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in Denmark’. Entries have been stripped of vowels and numbers and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if The Little Mermaid was present it might appear as THLT TLMR MD. Hamlet would be HMLT.

*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.

1. HVDTL

2. THD SCV RRFLM NM

3. TL GRMCRSS

4. SKP PRCLMNT

5. NSS

6. MDS NLG HTMC HNGN

7. KRNGL

8. HRTNL SN

9. CNT RVRS LCRTNSFM HMMD

10. GTV DGRL

11. THFRSTCM MRCLLYPR DCDT YPW RTR

12. RB JRGML

13. LKR KCHRS TNSN

14. FRGTTNJY LLND

15. HL DCNS

16. RPTLCS

17. PTRSCH MCHL

18. WNDTR BNFCT RY

19. T HF TH RNL WFR P

20. GRTBL T

21. KNG HTFT HRD RFT HL PHNT

22. WRLDSL RGSTSL ND

23. PT RGP NG

24. SN DDS

25. THFR STWRT TNS TFT MHNDB L LR LS

26. JHNNFRD RCHST RNS

27. HLHST

28. RHS

29. ZN VST

30. LSNRS WNGC LB

