What are we all playing this weekend?

There is, as always, a glut of games I’d like to play. I still haven’t got properly stuck into Spiritfarer. I should go back to Hades. Paradise Killer seems impossible to ignore. I’m not done with Spelunky 2 yet. Star Wars: Squadrons is out now, with tempting VR support. This is a golden age and it doesn’t look like it’ll ever end.
Imogen
Imogen is on hols.
Katharine
Katharine is on hols.
Nate
EAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRGGGGGHHHH. That was the scream made by the TIE fighter, the famous screaming space ship from the legendary 1994 game TIE Fighter, and the “Star Wars” films that were adapted from it. Weirdly, EA have now released a game called Star Wars: Squadrons (Squadwarns) based on those films, rather than the game they themselves were inspired by, but I’m going to spend the weekend playing it anyway.