9

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

3rd October 2020 / 9:00AM

A cheery dance around the bonfire in an illustration from 'La Bretagne ancienne et moderne'.

It’s been a long week and a quiet week, with half the site taking a few days out, but we still video-gamed, didn’t we? See you back with more the next.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee

Alice is on hols.

Alice0

I still have crime to solve in Paradise Killer, and I’m riding that Monster Train again with the new heroes.

Colm

Colm is on hols.

Graham

There is, as always, a glut of games I’d like to play. I still haven’t got properly stuck into Spiritfarer. I should go back to Hades. Paradise Killer seems impossible to ignore. I’m not done with Spelunky 2 yet. Star Wars: Squadrons is out now, with tempting VR support. This is a golden age and it doesn’t look like it’ll ever end.

Imogen

Imogen is on hols.

Katharine

Katharine is on hols.

Nate

EAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRGGGGGHHHH. That was the scream made by the TIE fighter, the famous screaming space ship from the legendary 1994 game TIE Fighter, and the “Star Wars” films that were adapted from it. Weirdly, EA have now released a game called Star Wars: Squadrons (Squadwarns) based on those films, rather than the game they themselves were inspired by, but I’m going to spend the weekend playing it anyway.

Ollie

Ollie can get in the bin.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

Tagged with .

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

