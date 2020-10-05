Baldur's Gate 3's storage requirement somehow doubled

How big was the drive space required to install? “It was this big!” says Volo. Well maybe not that big. Bards do tend to exaggerate. Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching in early access tomorrow and I thought I was all set and ready, having glanced over those early access PC requirements, but it turns out that the required storage space has doubled.

When Larian Studios first revealed the PC system specs for Baldur’s Gate 3, they called for 70GB of storage space. Sometime since then, they’ve gone and more than doubled the number. Over on the game’s store pages you’ll find that they now require a much heftier 150GB of available space.



A Larian representative tells PC Gamer that the current early access build is only 80GB, which, yeah, is already bigger than that originally quoted number. Presumably, Larian are leaving themselves room for the size of that build to grow throughout early access until the game’s eventual full release. Larian have previously said that the version releasing tomorrow will likely clock in around 20-25 hours of play time for a single run through act one of the story.

Personally, the only reason I own a big honkin’ 6TB auxiliary hard drive is for installing big honkin’ RPGs. Not to mention, we recently got a gander at the races and faces of Baldur’s Gate 3 and I happened to notice that the hair styles look quite a bit nicer than in some of the other chunky RPGs I play. I won’t point any fingers, but for that hair you can have whatever space you need, BG3. Give me nice hair and hot romances and lots of individually-designed environments to battle baddies in and I’ll take little offense at your storage space.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches tomorrow, October 6th, in early access. According to Larian, you can hop in at 6pm BST / 10am PDT. You can find it on Steam, GOG, and Google Stadia.

