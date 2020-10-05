Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Baldur's Gate 3's storage requirement somehow doubled

Lauren Morton

Contributor

5th October 2020 / 10:38PM

baldurs gate 3 first trailer 3

How big was the drive space required to install? “It was this big!” says Volo. Well maybe not that big. Bards do tend to exaggerate. Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching in early access tomorrow and I thought I was all set and ready, having glanced over those early access PC requirements, but it turns out that the required storage space has doubled.

When Larian Studios first revealed the PC system specs for Baldur’s Gate 3, they called for 70GB of storage space. Sometime since then, they’ve gone and more than doubled the number. Over on the game’s store pages you’ll find that they now require a much heftier 150GB of available space.

A Larian representative tells PC Gamer that the current early access build is only 80GB, which, yeah, is already bigger than that originally quoted number. Presumably, Larian are leaving themselves room for the size of that build to grow throughout early access until the game’s eventual full release. Larian have previously said that the version releasing tomorrow will likely clock in around 20-25 hours of play time for a single run through act one of the story.

Personally, the only reason I own a big honkin’ 6TB auxiliary hard drive is for installing big honkin’ RPGs. Not to mention, we recently got a gander at the races and faces of Baldur’s Gate 3 and I happened to notice that the hair styles look quite a bit nicer than in some of the other chunky RPGs I play. I won’t point any fingers, but for that hair you can have whatever space you need, BG3. Give me nice hair and hot romances and lots of individually-designed environments to battle baddies in and I’ll take little offense at your storage space.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches tomorrow, October 6th, in early access. According to Larian, you can hop in at 6pm BST / 10am PDT. You can find it on Steam, GOG, and Google Stadia.

Ta, PCGamesN.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Baldur's Gate 3 release date, trailer, system requirements, everything we know

Mind Flayed

1

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Baldur's Gate 3 reveals the faces of eight races for early access

28

Baldur's Gate 3 sure is going to have some risqué romance scenes

111

Latest articles

Spelunky 2 daily: "That lava's still going to drip sometimes, right?"

October 5th, 2020

3

Among Us developers scrambling to handle hackers and cheaters

Disc Room launches its hectic death traps on October 22nd

1

Nexus Mods has banned mods about US politics

15