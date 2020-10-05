Playing a support-class ship in Star Wars: Squadrons might be an uninviting prospect, when the alternative is to pilot a TIE Interceptor or an X-wing. But the TIE Reaper, when kitted out and piloted properly, is likely to be the MVP of any match when all’s said and done. Our best TIE Reaper loadout equips you with everything you need to keep your team alive and wreak havoc on the enemy fleet.

In this TIE Reaper loadout guide:

Best TIE Reaper loadout in Star Wars: Squadrons

While this is most certainly the best Reaper loadout I’ve used so far in Squadrons, it’s not for players whose aim is always to get lots of kills. You won’t be destroying many ships at all with this build – but you’ll certainly save a great many lives.

Here is the best TIE Reaper loadout:

Weapons: Sienar Ion Cannon



Aux #1: Sienar Tactical Supply Droid



Aux #2: Sienar Tactical Shield



Countermeasures: Sienar XX-5 Seeker Warheads



Hull: Sienar Deflector

Engines: Twin Ion Engine



Shields: Sienar Resonant Shield

I’ve played lots of games now where I use regular or guided blasters on my TIE Reaper, but the damage output is so lacklustre, it’s really best to forget about the prospect of earning kills and focus on what the Reaper can do really well: disabling enemies and strengthening allies. So we’ve gone for the Ion Cannon as our primary, because they’re as strong on a Reaper as they are on any other ship, and they can disable an enemy in just a few hits.

Hand-in-hand with the Ion Cannon is the Sienar Resonant Shield, which trades a bit of shield HP for the ability to start overcharging your main weapon passively, as long as your shields are overcharged. This means you can stay well protected while also hitting enemy shields harder than nearly any other weapon in Squadrons.

The Sienar Deflector Hull is there to give us far greater survivability, albeit at the cost of vulnerability to ion damage. So you’ll have to rely on your allies to protect you if you’re targeted by such a weapon. But against regular weapons, as long as you manipulate your shields correctly you’ll be able to take an extreme amount of punishment.

Countermeasures are obvious: as I’ve explained in every one of my loadout guides, the Seeker Warheads are simply the best, most versatile, and most reliable countermeasures available right now, and there’s very little reason to use anything else.

And now we come to the real strength of this Reaper loadout: to keep your allies alive no matter what happens to them with the double-whammy of the Tactical Supply Droid and the Tactical Shield to place over allies while they’re healing up. It’s a pretty frightening sight, seeing a coordinated squad heading towards you with full Tactical Shields.

How to use our TIE Reaper loadout

As mentioned, the aim with this Reaper loadout isn’t to get lots of kills. That’s just not possible with the Ion Cannons (nor is it likely even with regular blasters on a Support ship). Your priority should always be your allies. Your two auxiliary powers are pretty spammable, so don’t be afraid to use them whenever they’re off cooldown.

Use the Targeting Wheel to target only allies, then cycle between them whenever you’re not actively doing something, so you can find where you’re needed most. If you see an ally in trouble, heal and shield them before turning your Ion Cannons onto their attacker.

As for power management, your first priority should always be keeping your shields overcharged. You don’t have to worry too much about weapon charge, because as long as shields are good to go, weapons will also be good thanks to your Resonant Shield. After shields are full, switch to mostly engines, with a single notch on weapons to prevent the blaster charge from decreasing over time. That way, you’ll be able to stay protected and powerful, while also always having a supply of Boost for getting out of bad spots.

And that just about wraps up our TIE Reaper loadout guide. Hopefully you’ve learned a thing or two about how to trade in the satisfaction of a high kill game for the equal satisfaction of being the clear MVP of any Squadrons match. If you’re looking for some extra nuggets of wisdom, be sure to check out our fresh batch of Star Wars: Squadrons tips!