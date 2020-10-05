Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit might be getting a remaster next month

Next month will be the tenth birthday of Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit. Last month, a leak suggested the game might be getting a remaster. And today, Electronic Arts have a Need For Speed announcement planned. Coincidence? I think not. I definitely think not, actually, because it looks like this new announcement has been leaked early, too. Ahead of EA’s big reveal later today, a new rumour claims that Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is coming out on November 6th.

This is according to a Tweet by “@Renka_schedule”, which appears to have found some info and Japanese cover art for both PS4 and Nintendo Switch. As well as the release date, it mentions the game will have over 30 challenges, new achievements and car colors. Supposedly, it’ll cost 4299 yen, all of Hot Pursuit’s DLCs will be included, and it’ll have cross-platform multiplayer, too.



All of this should be taken with a pinch of salt, of course, but seeing as this came to light yesterday, it seems just a little too close to EA’s official announcement not to be linked in any way. It’s also worth noting that this info does look like it’s from console listings, but the original game was on PC as well, so it’d be odd for this potential remaster not to follow suit.

Back when it first came out in 2010, John Walker (RPS in peace) had some gripes with the game’s freedrive mode and issues with its online multiplayer in his Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit review. He still thought it was pretty fun, though, saying: “It’s imperfect, but for PC arcade racing it offers a great deal of pleasure.”

Perhaps a new and improved version will fix some of those problems. But I’m getting ahead of myself, this is a leak about a leak, after all.

If you want to keep an eye on this official Need For Speed announcement that may or may not be about Hot Pursuit, EA have a countdown clock ticking away on their website right now. We’ll keep you posted on what appears when it ends at 4pm.