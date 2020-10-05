Looking for more essentials?

As we approach the end of the PC gaming calendar for 2020, here’s a reminder of all those new PC games coming out over the next couple of months. Retooled and updated with all the latest PC game release dates for October, November and December, here are all the confirmed new PC games for the rest of the year as they currently stand.

Ordered by month, I’ve rounded up all of this year’s new PC games into one handy list so you know exactly when you’ll be able to play the biggest and best PC games. To help make things easy, you can navigate to a specific month by clicking the links below, or just carry on scrolling to read the whole thing – including which games have been delayed into 2021.

New PC games in 2020

You can also find out what the wider RPS Treehouse is looking forward to in 2020 in our most exciting games of 2020 article, as well as what the RPS vid bud team’s top picks are for the rest of the year in the video below. With all that in mind, let’s get down to those lovely new PC games coming out in 2020.



New PC games in October 2020

Drake Hollow (October 1st)

Drake Hollow is a bit like Slime Rancher with a survival twist. In it, you’ll be taking care of the titular Drakes, who are cute vegetable creatures being hunted by the evil Feral. The Drakes need round the clock care, though, so it’s up to you to build enough activities to keep them entertained as well as enough defences to keep them safe while you’re away foraging and collecting new materials.

Star Wars Squadron (October 2nd)

EA’s big surprise of notE3, Star Wars Squadrons will see you take on the role of both Empire and Rebellion X-Wing and Tie Fighter pilots in a story set post Return Of The Jedi. There will also be a 5v5 multiplayer mode that supports crossplay, and the whole thing will be playable in VR, too. Is this the successor to the 90s Tie Fighter game we’ve been waiting for? Find out on October 2nd.

Baldur’s Gate III (October 6th, early access)

Having cut their fantasy RPG teeth on Divinity: Original Sin 2, Larian are now taking on the role of dungeon master for Baldur’s Gate III. The long-awaited sequel to Bioware’s 90s classic, Baldur’s Gate III will be an epic RPG with turn-based combat where all your actions will be determined by the roll of the dice. Playable solo or with friends, Baldur’s Gate III is almost certainly Larian’s most ambitious game yet and we can’t wait to get started when it enters Steam Early Access this September.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith is now a writer at Larian working on Baldur’s Gate 3. We don’t know what bits of it he’s writing but if there’s a companion who likes Euro Truck Simulator, then it’s probably that one.

I Am Dead (October 8th)

The next game from the team behind Wilmot’s Warehouse, I Am Dead is a puzzle adventure game about a gorgeous looking island where you play as the curator of the local museum. The only problem is that said curator has recently died, which means you’ll be employing some ghostly spook ’em up powers to get to the bottom of your own murder.

Ikenfell (October 8th)

An apt release for October, Ikenfell is a turn-based tactical RPG featuring a bunch of witchy students. Spells, magic and wizardry collide in this pixel art adventure, and its timing-based battle system sounds very reminiscent of the Mario & Luigi RPG series. There are also “Cats. Everywhere” according to its Steam page, too. A plus point if ever I saw one.

The Survivalists (October 9th

Team17’s new survival ’em up, The Survivalists is all about making a new life for yourself on a tropical island. Hunt animals, cut down palm trees and befriend an army of worker monkeys to create your ultimate dream paradise. Just watch out for the monsters, as some creatures are less pleased to see you than others.

Torchlight III (October 13th)

After its stint in early access, Torchlight 3 is launching in full this October. The hack and slash dungeon crawler will be splitting its story into “three epic acts” this time round, as well as giving players fully customisable forts. Play online with its four-player co-op multiplayer or stick to its offline single player mode. The choice is yours.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (October 13th

Another spook ’em up for the month of October, Remothered: Broken Porcelain is the sequel to 2018’s Remothered: Tormented Fathers. In this game, you’ll be sneaking around the mysterious Ashman Inn, dodging its stalkers and hunters who are trapped in time as you try and escape this holiday from hell.

Second Extinction (October 13th, early access)

A co-op shooter from the minds behind Mad Max and Generation Zero, Second Extinction dumps you on a planet of mutant dinosaurs to gun down in teams of three. In this early access launch, you’ll have four heroes to choose from, ten weapons and six missions.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (October 14th)

The restaurant management series is back, now with more gratuitous punctuation than ever before. Yes, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! will coming out of its early access oven on October 14th, and will see you travelling across the US to take part in the Iron Cook Foodtruck Championships with your robot pals Whisk and Cleaver (but of course).

Age Of Empires III: Definitive Edition (October 15th)

The shiny new 4K remaster of Age Of Empires III finally has a release date. Along with updated graphics, a remastered soundtrack, new game modes, all the expansions and two new civilizations to get to grips with, we can’t wait to dive in.

Space Crew (October 15th)

The follow-up to Curve Digital’s popular Bomber Crew, Space Crew puts you in charge of a spaceship as you seek out new life and defend Earth from alien invasion. You’ll be able to mould your crew from a variety of officer types, as well as give them customisable equipment, load-outs and appearances.

Amnesia: Rebirth (October 20th)

Rebirth is Frictional’s long-awaited sequel to their seminal Amnesia: The Dark Descent. This time, you play as Tasi Trianon, who crash lands in the desolate Algerian desert and discovers strange goings-on in the local caves. As well as battling her inner demons, she’ll also need to do everything she can to stay alive so you can find out the truth about what happened and get back home.

Dwarfheim (October 22nd)

First announced earlier this year, Dwarfheim is Pineleaf Studio’s brand-new co-op RTS. You’ll be able to play this game by yourself as well, I should note, and there will also be three classes to choose from, too: builder, miner and warrior.

Transformers Battlegrounds (October 23rd)

If Transformers Devastation left you wanting more autobots and decepticon action, then perhaps Coatsink’s new take on the classic robo franchise might fare a little better. All we’ve got is a teaser trailer so far that doesn’t give much away, but with just a few months to go until release, it hopefully won’t be too long before we find out more.

Ghostrunner (October 27th)

Ghostrunner was one of the most exciting games we saw at Gamescom 2019. It’s a bit like Titanfall meets a cyberpunk Mirror’s Edge, but with ninja swords instead of big guns. Set inside a huge tower that’s the last remaining shelter for humankind, Ghostrunner is looking incredibly slick so far, and we’re very much looking forward to it.

Carto (October 27th)

Carto is a cute puzzle game that sees you helping your fellow villagers by carving up the map of your homeworld to make new connections. We love the look of this game from what we’ve seen so far, and we can’t wait to play more when it comes out later this autumn.

Watch Dogs Legion (October 29th)

The next Watch Dogs game is heading to LANDAAAHN, and this latest entry in Ubisoft’s hack-athon adventure series will see you recruit an entire army of NPC characters in this post-Brexit hellscape, including a gang of hacker grannies if you so wish. Originally meant to launch on March 3rd, Watch Dogs Legion is now slated for October 29th.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (October 30th)

The next instalment in the Dark Pictures Anthology (the first episode of which is Man From Medan), Little Hope heads to a tiny town in North America for some spooky witch hunting action. Made by Supermassive Games, this tale of teen horror, dark magic and scary demons will be landing, appropriately, just in time for Halloween.

Book Of Travels (October)

Described by its developer as a TMORPG, a tiny multiplayer online RPG, Book Of Travels looks and sounds delightful. In this painterly fairytale world, you’ll craft your own character and explore the open land as you see fit, setting your own goals and shaping your own “serene adventure”. If you despise waypoints and mission objective markers, Book Of Travels may very well be the game for you when it comes out this October.

New PC games in November 2020

Dirt 5 (November 6th)

The next game in Codemaster’s arcade racing series, Dirt 5 will see you roaring round at least 70 tracks across 10 countries, and there’s also going to be a lengthy career mode featuring the voice talents of Nolan North and Troy Baker. It’s also offering full offline multiplayer with split-screen co-op for four players.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (November 10th)

The next entry in Ubisoft’s murder ’em up is heading back to England this year, only this time you won’t be playing as a cheeky chappy Victorian cockney a la Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, but a roaring Viking named Eivor, who’s leading a group of invaders to sack the city of York.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (November 10th)

The next Destiny 2 expansion is on its way, marking the start of Year 4 of Bungie’s online shooter. Taking place on a new area of Europa, the icy moon of Jupiter, this expansion will revolve around Eramis, who has united the houses of the Fallen as the Kell of Darkness. There will be a new subclass “rooted in Darkness”, too, according to Bungie, as well as a new six-player raid that will venture into the Stone Deep Crypt.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (November 10th)

Starring new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, Yakuza: Like A Dragon is a bit different from your previous wrestle-dad RPGs, as this one adds turn-based combat into the mix. Ichiban himself is a diehard RPG fan when he’s not a low-ranking yakuza grunt on the run, so his battle style reflects this accordingly.

XIII Remake (November 10th)

Finally, a confirmed game for November, it’s a remake of the classic, 2003 cell-shaded shooter XIII. Retooled for the modern day with new art (but the original music and voice acting), XIII is about shooting your way to the truth as you fight to uncover a huge conspiracy that could change the course of history.

Prodeus (November 10th, early access)

2020 looks as though it’s going to be a great year for retro FPS games, and Prodeus is definitely one to watch if that’s your kind of bag. Utilising modern rendering techniques to fuse the old and new, Produes looks very slick indeed. Or maybe that’s just the demon guts on the floor, it’s hard to tell.

Fuser (November 10th)

The next game from Rock Band makers Harmonix, Fuser is all about mixing vocal and instrumental tracks of different songs to create something new and exciting. A mash-up simulator, if you will, and best of all, it won’t require any plastic instruments. Featuring more than 100 songs across pop, rap, hip-hop, R&B, dance, rock, country, Latin and Caribbean music, Fuser is definitely one to watch for starved music game fans.

Godfall (November 12th)

Godfall is a high fantasy action RPG on the verge of the apocalypse. Featuring drop-in drop-out co-op play with up to three players, Godfall looks like it will have a similar vibe to Destiny 2 with lots of loot and quests at your disposal as you fight to save the world.

The Pathless (November 12th)

The next game from the makers of Abzu, The Pathless is a gorgeous looking adventure game about an archer and an eagle. In it, you’ll explore a vast island stuffed to the brim with secrets and strengthen your bond with your cool eagle pal as you hunt corrupted spirits.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (November 13th)

Cold War is the sixth Cod Blops game, can you believe it? Set in the early 1980s, you’ll be playing a CIA officer pursuing a so-called Soviet spy called Perseus in the single player campaign, but its multiplayer has plenty of stuff to sink your teeth into as well, including new modes, more customisation and new map dynamics.

Cris Tales (November 17th)

If you’re into JRPGs, then Cris Tales should definitely be on your one-to-watch list. Borrowing elements from Final Fantasy, Persona and a good old fashioned bit of Chrono Trigger time-travelling, this stylish-looking RPG will see your decisions ripple down through the ages as the past and present collide onscreen at the same time.

Cyberpunk 2077 (November 19th)

Cyberpunk 2077 is the next RPG from the makers of The Witcher III, CD Projekt Red. Based off Mike Pondsmith’s Cyberpunk tabletop game, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the sprawling metropolis of Night City, and after plonking you in the augmented boots of a hacker named V, you’ll be sneaking / shooting your way through all manner of trouble as you help Keanu Reeves (sorry, Johnny Silverhand) do whatever it is that he wants you to do – a bit like Deus Ex, only on an infinitely larger budget.

Football Manager 2021 (November 24th)

The foot of the ball game is back for another season. With a renewed focus on the role of the titular manager this time round, you’ll have more tools to develop your personality in FM2021, allowing for a full and complete role play of FM’s classic ambiguous man – although to be honest, that certainly hasn’t stopped us before….

New PC games in December 2020

Empire Of Sin (December 1st)

Probably best described as XCOM meets The Untouchables, Empire Of Sin is the next game from Brenda and John Romero. Set in 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago, you’ll be hustlin’ your way to the top of the criminal underworld in this character-driven tactics game. If you enjoyed Gears Tactics and XCOM Chimera Squad earlier in the year, this is going to be right up your street.

Twin Mirror (December 1st)

In Dontnod’s upcoming mystery game you play as Sam, a poor amnesiac reporter who wakes up hungover in a cheap hotel room one day to discover he might have been involved in a bit of a murder. Fortunately, he’s got a barbershop quartet version of himself on hand to talk things through and try and reconstruct the scene using his special mind palace powers. A bit like Remember Me’s memory segments mixed with Life Is Strange’s small-town supernatural vibes.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (December 3rd)

Formerly known as Gods & Monsters, Ubisoft have finally lifted the lid on their open world action adventure game yet. From the looks of things, we’re expecting something like Breath Of The Wild: Ancient Greece Edition. With its bright colours and cartoonish mythological monsters, this definitely has an air of Zelda about it.

Airborne Kingdom (December 17th)

In this gorgeous flying city-builder, you’ll be constructing your own city in the sky, managing your airborne buildings and maintaining their altitude while exploring the furthest reaches of the strange land below known only as The Barrens.

Everspace 2 (December, early access)

Rockfish Games’ upcoming space shooter won’t receive a full release until sometime next year, but this year’s PC Gaming Show confirmed that it will be arriving in early access this December. The team describe it as a “hack and slash action RPG in space”, and you can see from our gameplay video above that there are plenty of classic RPG elements to get to grips with here, from exploration, looting and good old-fashioned space combat.

Override 2: Super Mech League (December)

The next instalment in Modus Games’ competitive arena brawler is coming to PC this December. There’s an all-new career mode this time, where you’ll be able to build a reputation for your Club as the best mech basher around, and there will be loads of new characters to play as, too.

New PC games in Holiday 2020

Outriders

Outriders is a co-op RPG shooter from Bulletstorm devs People Can Fly. It’s a bit like Gears Of War meets Destiny, with lots of tasty-looking looty weapons and neat sci-fi powers. From what we’ve played so far, Outriders is a great, crunchy-feeling shooter and is super fun to play, too. We look forward to popping more heads inside giant slow-mo time bubbles later this year.

Bugsnax

The next game from Octodad devs, Young Horses, Bugsnax is a whimsical island adventure where the main inhabitants are bugs… and snacks? You arrive on Snaktooth Island after receiving an invitation from famous explorer Elizabert Megafig, but when you get there she’s nowhere to be found. It’s then up to you to solve the mystery of her disappearance and find out why these strange creatures taste so damn good. It will be arriving on the Epic Games Store this holiday season.

The Medium

The next game from the makers of Observer and Layers Of Fear, Blooper Team’s upcoming psychological horror extravaganza will make you question how your perspective changes your perception. You play as Marianne, a medium haunted by visions both real and spirit-like, and she lives in a world nothing is what it seems, as that old saying goes.

Call Of The Sea

Technically dated for Late 2020 rather than the Christmas holiday season, but considering Call Of The Sea is another third party game lined up for the Xbox Series X, we’re guessing it’s probably going to come out later rather than sooner. Still, this period first-person adventure looks well lush, and will see a woman called Norah (voiced by Firewatch’s Cissy Jones) search for her missing husband on a tropical island. Murderous fishfolk may or may not be involved.

The Forgotten City

Originally set to launch last year, this Skyrim mod turned full game is now set to come out in Winter 2020. A complete re-imagining of that popular mod, The Forgotten City is a time-travelling murder mystery where strange Roman statues come to life with a vengeance if any of its stranded citizens tell a lie. With multiple endings to uncover and a knotty mystery to unpick, this is sure to give your brain a good work out when it comes out later this year.

Hoa

Ni No Kuni may have already laid claim to the title, “Studio Ghibli: The Game”, but adventure platformer Hoa comes a very close second. With its stunning hand-painted artwork and relaxing, chill vibes, the game follows the titular character Hoa as she journeys through a magical world back to her homeland.

New PC games in 2020 (TBA)

Biomutant

One of the surprise hits of a few Gamescoms ago, Biomutant is an open world action RPG with a twist. As well as a fast and furious kung fu-style combat system, players will also be able to mutate their creature to learn new skills and abilities. Its branching story will have lots of different endings, too, making it ripe for repeat playthroughs. Originally set to launch last year, we’re hoping 2020 will be the year we finally get to play it in full.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

The latest game in Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six series, Quarantine is a three-player co-op PvE shooter that focuses on destroying mutants rather than other players. It will have different operators to Rainbow Six: Siege, along with different abilities as well, but will otherwise share a lot of the same DNA.

Dying Light 2

The sequel to Techland’s first-person parkour zombie-thon, Dying Light 2 ups the ante even further this time with branching story choices that will lock off entire areas of the map depending on how you choose to proceed. There’s a chance this may slip to 2021, as Techland have currently delayed it from its original release window of Spring 2020 to a currently unknown date.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The sequel to Team Cherry’s beloved Souls-like platforming bug-athon, Silksong will see you step into the pointed shoes of Hornet, one of the antagonists in the first game who wields a longer, infinitely cooler needle blade than old Knight boy. It was originally planned as a DLC expansion for Hollow Knight, but Team Cherry’s ever-expanding ambitions for the game saw it become a full-blown sequel instead.

Age Of Empires IV

Age Of Empires IV has been in development for some time now, but Microsoft finally gave us a glimpse of Relic’s latest real-time strategy game at the end of 2019 – and man alive does it look glorious. Admittedly, we wouldn’t be surprised if this one slipped to 2021, but we’re going to be crossing all our fingers and toes that we’ll be building our empires this year.

Unto The End

Another EGX 2019 favourite, Unto The End is a 2D action adventure with meaty combat and a very strong beard game. Unlike other hack and slashers, Unto The End is all about parrying, deflecting and breaking your foe’s stance before lunging in for the killing blow. A bit like Sekiro, but with infinitely better facial hair. Indeed, the more blood there is on your beard, the less likely you are to survive the next hit.

12 Minutes

It’s been in development for absolutely yonks, but 2020 will finally be the year that Luis Antonio’s time-travelling, top-down adventure game comes to PC courtesy of Annapurna Interactive. In it, you’ll have to solve a mystery and save your family from being murdered all in the space of those titular 12 minutes. Luckily, you’re stuck in a perpetual time loop, so you can play those 12 minutes again and again until you’ve solved it – a bit like if Outer Wilds was half as long and only took place in a tiny apartment.

Eastward

An upcoming adventure game inspired by 16-bit RPGs and Japanese anime from the 90s, Eastward looks absolutely gorgeous. With stunning pixel artwork, expressive characters and downright catchy music, this top-down adventure is definitely one to watch for 2020. You play as John, a shaggy bloke in a big coat who discovers a mysterious girl named Sam in an underground lab. Together, you’ll team up and journey to discover why the land is dying, where Sam came from and why the last remaining settlements in this post-apocalypse are starting to be invaded by terrible monsters.

Minute Of Islands

Another stunner of an indie game, Minute Of Islands is a beautiful adventure game where you’ll explore a strange archipelago that’s been corrupted by an evil force. You play as tinkerer Mo, who can use their wand-like Omin Switch to help solve puzzles and cleanse the land of its strange disease. The RPS Vid Bud team enjoyed an early demo of it at EGX Berlin last year, as you’ll no doubt see in the video above.

The Eternal Cylinder

From the weird and wonderful minds of Ace Team, The Eternal Cylinder is a critter-evolving survive-o-explore-a-puzzler that sees you trying to escape the titular never-ending cylinder squashing your planet into a pancake. As you scamper through the undergrowth, you’ll be absorbing traits and mutations of the world’s surreal wildlife to help you escape. It’s part Pikmin, part Spore, and a whole lot of weird.

Way To The Woods

Otherwise known as ‘that lovely looking deer game’, Way To The Woods sees you guide your young fawn through all manner of spooky, abandoned locations. Using your luminescent antlers to light the way, you’ll be bashing vending machines, glass walls and more as you find a way forward. It’s been in development for a while now, but developer Anthony Tan promises it’s coming in 2020 “for real this time”.

Eldest Souls

Not to be confused with Young Souls, Eldest Souls is a gorgeous pixel art souls-like which tells the story of a lone knight who goes on a quest to slay the Old Gods and restore balance to the dying world of the Citadel. Featuring huge boss fights and fast-paced combat, this looks to be as punishing as it is beautiful.

Young Souls

Not to be confused with Eldest Souls, Young Souls is a gorgeous cel-shaded co-op dungeon crawler which tells the story of a pair of siblings who go on a quest to find their lost parents inside a strange, ever-changing dungeon down in their basement. Featuring huge boss fights and fast-paced combat, this also looks to be as punishing as it is beautiful.

Haven

The next game from the creators of Furi, Haven is a much more relaxed affair that’s part RPG, part puzzle-adventure game. In it, you play as young couple Yu and Kay who are on the run. They escape to a forgotten planet where they start to make a new life for themselves, occasionally fighting the local wildlife as they skim across the planet’s surface with their nifty hover boots. There’s no release date just yet, but hopefully we’ll be playing the full game later this year.

The Artful Escape

2020 is shaping up to be a great year for musical video games, and cosmic guitar strums of The Artful Escape look 100% like our kind of jam. Published by Annapurna Interactive, this side-scrolling adventure is the stuff power slides and epic guitar shreds were made of, with weird and wonderful landscapes accompanying some absolutely banging tunes. We’ll be revving up our air guitars in anticipation when The Artful Escape breaks onto PC later this year.

Tunic

This foxy Zelda-like seems to have been in development for absolutely ages, but here’s hoping this isometric adventure finally sees a release in 2020. Could this be the closest thing we’ll ever get to a Zelda game on PC? It certainly looks like it from the trailers, but only time will tell if it will match Nintendo’s elfin superstar.

Calico

Giant cats. Wibbly cats. Round cats. Fluorescent cats. Cats you can ride like a mighty steed. Calico has them all. Did I mention there were cats? And that you can wear them on your head? Alas, we still don’t have a firm release date for this cat-tastic magical girl sim gem yet other than sometime this autumn, but here’s hoping it won’t be long.

Genesis Noir

A cosmic adventure about a love triangle gone awry, you must put things back together again before the birth of the Big Bang. Told you it was cosmic, didn’t I? Can you stop the universe from expanding and save the day? Find out when the game launches in autumn.

Onsen Master

Onsen Master is the hot spring management game you never knew you needed. On top of making sure your hot spring customers get the nice hot bath they desire to wash away their various pains and ailments, you’ll also be revitalising hot springs all around the fantasy island of Izajima, reconnecting the community and rediscovering a long-lost connection to the supernatural. Yes. Please.

Mineko’s Night Market

We’ve been waiting for Mineko’s Night Market for absolutely yonks, but 2020 looks like it will be finally be the year that this cat-filled adventure game sees the light of day. In it, you’ll be exploring the strange island of Mount Fugu by day, and crafting wares to sell at the titular night market once the sun goes down. Did we mention it’s also full of cats? If you ever wished Moonlighter was a bit more like Animal Crossing with a bit more crafting involved, then you better make a date with Mineko’s Night Market later this year.

Ynglet

The next game from Nifflas and Hotdog, Ynglet is a meditative floating platformer that sees you explore hand-drawn levels backed by dynamically generated music. Could this be 2020’s dreamiest game? All will be revealed when Ynglet is released later this year.

Demon Turf

A new 3D platformer from the makers of Slime-San, Demon Turf is all about becoming the best demon queen possible by claiming as much turf as you can. You’ll be punching and kicking your way to demon domination, as well as laying down your own checkpoints, a la Ori And The Blind Forest. It looks great, and we’re looking forward to playing it later this year.

Exo One

Exo One and its infinite ball rolling looks well chill, doesn’t it? As you glide, roll and launch yourself through the sky, under the waves and up toward the heavens, you’ll be half-piping your way across the landscape to propel yourself to ever greater heights. First revealed a couple of years ago, Exo One will finally be getting released later this year.

Per Aspera

In Per Aspera, you’ll be turning Mars blue by melting the ice caps and building up your terraforming operation. However, a strange presence suddenly materialises to put a stop to your operation. Will you be able to succeed?

Cartel Tycoon

Cartel Tycoon is a drug empire business sim set in a fictional country in the late 80s. You’re tasked with guiding a drug kingpin to total supremacy. You’ll need to manage your business, build new labs and farms and work out how to smuggle your goods to make the most money.

Quantum Error

Described as a cosmic horror first person shooter, you play as an unlucky firefighter in this new game from Teamkill Media, who may have bitten off more than they can chew when they respond to an emergency call at a strange research facility. From the looks of the first trailer, Quantum Error has big Dead Space energy, but we’ll find out more when it launches later this year.

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

A new action RPG that manages to combine the words “horrorpunk”, “Lovecraftian” and “Cronenbergian”, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is an isometric Souls-like that looks as gruelling as it is punishing. Find out for yourself when it slashes onto PC later this year.

Gestalt: Steam and Cinder

If you long for the Castlevania days of yore, then Gestalt: Steam And Cinder is the 2D action game for you. Inspired by 16 and 32-bit classics, this platformer combines intense combat, a twisty story and a steampunk setting into one great-looking package.

Gonner2

Surprise! Indie side-scrolling shooter Gonner is getting a sequel! Coming in 2020, unlikely hero Ikk will be helping Death to reclaim her home from a strange new presence. Make sure you don’t lose your head when this procedurally-generated platformer arrives later this year.

The Riftbreaker

A new base-building survival game with action RPG elements, The Riftbreaker sees you take on the role of a giant mech capable of inter-dimensional travel. There will be plenty of hacking and slashing to keep you busy while you’re doing your base building, but you’ll also be collecting new alien samples and researching new inventions at the same time to help you survive. No firm release date just yet, but it’s due to arrive at some point later this year.

Scorn

It’s been a few years since the Giger-esque horror that is Scorn was first announced, but it resurfaced again recently as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X showcase. Packed to the brim with meaty hellscapes, oozing orifices and generally unpleasant bodily fluids, Scorn is set to be a moody mix of shooting and puzzle-solving. It may well slip into next year at this rate, but we’ll keep it here for the time being until developer Ebb Software finalise a proper date.

Bright Memory Infinite

The full and final version of FYQD-Studio’s existing early access game Bright Memory, Bright Memory: Infinite is a fast-paced action FPS that combines sci-fi gunplay with stylish sword combos. Set in a futuristic metropolis in 2036, you’ll be investigating a strange, unknown phenomenon where two worlds are set to collide. Details are still thin on the ground at the moment, but the good news is that all existing Bright Memory owners will get a free upgrade to Infinite when it’s released.

Scarlet Nexus

This anime-style action game from Bandai Namco is another big Xbox Series X game, but it’s also coming to PC, too, it turns out. Set in a far distant future where psionic hormone are giving everyone psychic powers, you’ll be using these mind-bending powers to take down deranged mutants known as Others. Subtle, this game is not. Still, if you liked Bandai Namco’s Code Vein last year, Scarlet Nexus could very well be up your street.

Babylon’s Fall

The new game from action giants PlatinumGames and Square Enix, Babylon’s Fall has big Nier: Automata energy with a hint of Dark Souls about it. We still don’t know much about it yet, but with more information promised ‘this summer’, we should be hearing a lot more about it very soon.

Oddworld Soulstorm

The next instalment of the much beloved Oddworld series, Soulstorm livens up its 2.5D platforming roots with a lot more action this time round, with clumsy Abe chucking weapons, molotov cocktails and more as you free your fellow workers from captivity and grow your squad of followers. It was originally set to come out in ‘early 2020’, but now it’s just a vague 2020.

Delayed until 2021

Halo Infinite

What was once no doubt going to be the likely star of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X launch line-up this Christmas, Halo Infinite has now been delayed until next year. It’s the next big instalment in 343 Industries’ FPS series, and the Master Chief is back yet again for ‘one last job’ on the biggest Halo ring yet.

Deathloop

Deathloop was first announced last year during Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference. Made by Arkane Lyon, this first person time-loop shooter sees Colt and his arch nemesis Julianna stuck in an endless Groundhog Day-style duel, where death plonks you back at the start of the day. Over time (and multiple deaths) you’ll need to find a way to break the cycle and put an end to Julianna’s nefarious schemes once and for all. Alas, it’s now been delayed until the middle of next year.

Jett: The Far Shore

A new interstellar adventure from Sword & Sworcery folk Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software, Jett tasks you with carving out a future for humankind who are *checks notes* “haunted by oblivion and propelled by dreams.” Yep, that sounds like a Superbrothers game all right.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

The long-awaited sequel to the 2004 cult hit action RPG set in the World Of Darkness tabletop RPG universe, Bloodlines 2 is about being a cool, modern day vampire in Seattle. You play as a newly-turned Thinblood (a weaker kind of vamp) and must suddenly try to navigate the mad politicking of the city’s big bloodsucker clans.

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Double Fine’s much beloved 3D platformer from the mid noughties. In it, you’ll be stepping back into the psychic shoes of Raz Aquato as he delves into the minds of those around him, solving their psychological hang-ups by bounding around inside their subconscious. Director Tim Schafer has also hinted that we’ll finally find out more about Raz’s family in this new game, as well as the curse that continues to dog their every move.

Little Nightmares 2

Tarsier Studio’s haunting platformer is back for another round of eerie spooking, this time putting you in the shoes (or paper bag) of Mono, a young boy trapped in the same world as Six, the yellow mac-clad heroine from the first game. Here, Six is in trouble, and the only way she can save herself is to guide Mono to the top of a strange tower. It’s now coming on February 11th 2021.

Stronghold: Warlords

Warlords is the latest entry in Firefly’s classic RTS castle ’em up series. This time, you’ll be besieging Khans, Imperial warlords and Shogun commanders while making sure your own defences don’t fall victim to enemy invasions. It was originally meant to come out in September 2020, but it’s now been pushed back to January 26th 2021.

Sable

Previously due in 2019, this eye-catching adventure game is finally swooping on to PC in 2021. With an art style inspired by French comics artist Moebius, Sable will see you explore a vast world full of ruins, crashed spaceships and lots more as you navigate its coming of age story.

The Ascent

The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world of mega corps that enslaves its army of workers. You play as one such worker fighting for survival when the titular Ascent Group suddenly shuts down, prompting a mad scrap for power when rival corporations try and muscle in during its moment of weakness. With your home under threat, you’ll be taking up arms to fight back and regain control as you try and work out what caused the malfunction in the first place.

New World

A new MMO from Amazon Game Studios, there’s still a lot we don’t know about New World. Amazon have been keeping their cards pretty close to their chest so far, but we do know that it has a “vast explorable world” and multiple factions with “their own objectives and desires”. Standard MMO stuff, then. It will probably be a while before we find out more, though, as it’s recently been delayed until 2021.

Humankind

The new historical 4X game from Amplitude Studios, Humankind is being billed as the studio’s magnum opus. Starting right at the dawn of civilization, Humankind will let you rewrite the entire narrative of human existence as you see fit, allowing you to create unique cultures and societies as you move through the ages.

Kerbal Space Program 2

The sequel to the much-beloved spaceflight sim, Kerbal Space Program 2 is set build on its predecessor by adding multiplayer support, space colonisation and interstellar travel. It’s being developed by a different studio to the original team at Squad, but from what we’ve seen so far, Kerbal Space Program 2 looks like it’s being made in very much the same spirit. We’re very much looking forward to launching countless metal monstrosities into the atmosphere in Autumn 2021.

Solar Ash Kingdom

Formerly known as Solar Ash Kingdom, this is the next game from Heart Machine, the creators of Hyper Light Drifter. Now arriving next year, Solar Ash looks like it’s going to be quite a departure from Hyper Light Drifter, if only because the protagonist appears to be rocking a nifty pair of high-speed rollerblades.

Tales Of Arise

The next JRPG in the beloved Tales Of series, Arise looks to be the prettiest entry yet. It probably won’t stay that way for long, though, as its E3 2019 trailer shows a giant flaming stompy boy unleashing all manner of chaos in the world. Luckily, you’ve got an equally hot looking sword at your disposal to chop up its army of nasties and save your planet from total destruction.

The Settlers

It’s been quite some time since we’ve had a new entry in The Settlers series, but Ubisoft and Blue Byte are due to resurrect this real-time strategy city-building game… at some point in the future? Sadly, Ubisoft have delayed The Settlers yet again, and now it doesn’t have a release date whatsoever – just that it is simply “Coming Soon”.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Based on the popular tabletop RPG, Earthblood follows the story of Cahal, an ecoterrorist werewolf who’s been banished by his tribe as he fights against the pollution caused by massive American corporation Pentex. As you cross the open plains of North America, you’ll be shape-shifting between man and wolf as you work toward your goal.

Lake

In this late 80s mail ’em up, you play as Meredith Weiss, who’s taking a break from her high-powered job in the city to come and deliver the mail to the residents of her hometown in gorgeous Providence Oaks. Take note, Hideo Kojima, this is how you do a proper postal sim.

Alaloth: Champions Of The Four Kingdoms

This skill-driven action RPG is inspired by classics such as Baldur’s Gate and Pillars Of Eternity. In this fantastical isometric world, you’ll be fighting to defeat the evil dark god Alaloth (try saying that name five times fast). The game doesn’t end after the first playthrough, either, as more modes will be added once you’ve finished the game for the first time.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

The long-awaited sequel to everyone’s favourite Bond-villain-style management game, Evil Genius 2: World Domination will be returning to PC later this year courtesy of Rebellion. On top of taking over the world, you’ll also be creating your ultimate villain hideout and foiling the efforts of the Forces of Justice at every turn.

Chivalry 2

We love some good old fashioned first-person melee murdering, so count us very excited for Chivalry 2, the sequel to Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Launching first on Epic later this year, Chivalry 2 will have an expanded combat system that allows for more creativity, according to the developers, as well as a weightier sense of physicality to every single move. We can’t wait.

Project Wingman

Project Wingman is an upcoming combat flight action game from developer Sector D2. Instead of focusing on the simulation aspect of flight combat, this is more like the Forza Horizon of combat flight games rather than the Forza Motorsports of this world, focusing on pick up and play action and challenging dogfights. It was originally meant to be flying onto PC this autumn, but it’s now been delayed until 2021.

Voidtrain

Voidtrain puts you in the shoes of an intergalactic train crew member, which sounds pretty rad if you ask me. As well as making new discoveries as you travel around the galaxy, you’ll also need to upgrade your train and build new weapons to take on the challenges of your travels. It was due to arrive this autumn, but will now be pulling in sometime in 2021.

Roller Champions

Roller Champions is Ubisoft’s upcoming roller derby-style sports game where teams of three race round a track at high speeds trying to score as many points as possible. Matt really enjoyed it when he played it at E3 last year, and the wider RPS team had a fun time with its closed alpha back in March, but the full version will be rolling onto PC will now be rolling onto PC in early 2021.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

This cute action-adventure has a bit of a Legend Of Zelda vibe, which becomes even more clear when you realise the devs made a similar-looking Majora’s Mask fan film a few years ago. Originally meant to be coming to the Epic Games Store at the end of the year alongside the PS5, it’s now been pushed back until early 2021.