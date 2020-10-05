Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Yup, this new Fall Guys level sure looks like some fresh hell

Lauren Morton

Contributor

5th October 2020 / 5:56PM

It wouldn’t be a medieval season without a proper gauntlet, would it? Mediatonic have been offering bits of information about Fall Guys season two over the last few weeks and have now dropped this preview for one of the new levels. Knight Fever is a new obstacle course level with all sorts of fresh new contraptions to torture your little beans in shining armor when season two starts later this week.

The video jumps around to different Fall Guys quite a bit but you can piece together a vision of the entire level by the time it’s through. It starts out with an upward trek through some sparingly-placed spinning axes but quickly goes downhill—literally—from there. There are rolling logs with spikes to sprint across, a downward slime slide through some much more devious axes, big spikey rollers that may push you through holes in the floor, and lastly some tricky drawbridges.

According to IGN, Knight Fever will be a first round game with around 60 players, the first 75% of whom to cross the finish line will qualify.

It sure does look like an absolute torture fest, but I will say that I’d personally take just about any obstacle course level over a team game. I’ll happily dance my way through Slime Climb before taking on a Fall Ball match. Mediatonic have posted a short clip of Wall Guys as well, which yup, sure looks like it will frustrate the heck out of me even if it’s not exactly a team game.

Fall Guys season two begins this Thursday, October 8th with new rewards, new levels, and a lot more crowns to earn. Until it begins, Mediatonic say you can earn double the fame points to help you finish climbing the level rewards track for season one.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fall Guys tips: how to win all 24 games in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Why do we fall?

2

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Fall Guys stumbles into season two on October 8th

2

Fall Guys mid-season update adds remixed levels and a giant hammer

3

Latest articles

Baldur's Gate 3's storage requirement somehow doubled

Spelunky 2 daily: "That lava's still going to drip sometimes, right?"

October 5th, 2020

3

Among Us developers scrambling to handle hackers and cheaters

Disc Room launches its hectic death traps on October 22nd

1