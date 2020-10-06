Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Baldur's Gate 3 enters early access today, and on Mac too

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th October 2020 / 1:30PM

Today’s the day for the return of an RPG classic, with Baldur’s Gate 3 launching into early access at 6pm (that’s 10am Pacific). Well, it’s not made by the same people as ye olde games, nor is it really the same sort of RPG, and it’s set a century after their story, but it is in the same Dungeons & Dragons fantasy world. Perhaps more importantly, it’s coming from the makers of Divinity: Original Sin, and what we’ve seen of it so far is good. Larian Studios have also confirmed at short notice that hey, it’ll be on Mac today too.

Larian Studios announced last night that BG3 will be available on Mac too when it enters early access. Yesterday did also bring the news that it’ll need more drive space than previously expected, though it’s not such a huge issue with this initial early access release.

When it first launches in early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 will contain the first of three acts, which Larian claim is “approximately 25 hours of self-contained content”. They also note that not all features in, it has issues they need to fix, and they plan to add new classes and races and so on. They are clear in their advice: “You should not buy Baldur’s Gate 3 in Early Access if you want a polished experience.” They expect BG3 to be in early access for “at least one year” before they launch it full and finished at version 1.0, but basically “it’ll be ready when it’s ready”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is due out in early access today at 6pm BST. It’ll be available on Steam, GOG, and okay sure Stadia too. I’m sure we’ll get someone to put on their robe and wizard hat to tell us all about it soon.

Disclosure: Our former Adam (RPS in peace) now works at Larian as a senior writer on Baldur’s Gate 3. He’s a cracking writer, that lad, so tbh it’s pretty exciting.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Baldur's Gate 3 release date, trailer, system requirements, everything we know

Mind Flayed

1

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Baldur's Gate 3's storage requirement somehow doubled

26

Baldur's Gate 3 reveals the faces of eight races for early access

28

Latest articles

Save $150 on this 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and Z490 combo deal

Apex Legends has scrapped Wraith's Naruto run

3

Best TIE Fighter loadout in Star Wars: Squadrons

This TIE Fighter loadout gives you an Interceptor's mobility

Currys pricing error makes RTX 3070 pre-orders twice as expensive as RTX 3090

7