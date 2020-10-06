Baldur's Gate 3 enters early access today, and on Mac too

Today’s the day for the return of an RPG classic, with Baldur’s Gate 3 launching into early access at 6pm (that’s 10am Pacific). Well, it’s not made by the same people as ye olde games, nor is it really the same sort of RPG, and it’s set a century after their story, but it is in the same Dungeons & Dragons fantasy world. Perhaps more importantly, it’s coming from the makers of Divinity: Original Sin, and what we’ve seen of it so far is good. Larian Studios have also confirmed at short notice that hey, it’ll be on Mac today too.



Larian Studios announced last night that BG3 will be available on Mac too when it enters early access. Yesterday did also bring the news that it’ll need more drive space than previously expected, though it’s not such a huge issue with this initial early access release.

When it first launches in early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 will contain the first of three acts, which Larian claim is “approximately 25 hours of self-contained content”. They also note that not all features in, it has issues they need to fix, and they plan to add new classes and races and so on. They are clear in their advice: “You should not buy Baldur’s Gate 3 in Early Access if you want a polished experience.” They expect BG3 to be in early access for “at least one year” before they launch it full and finished at version 1.0, but basically “it’ll be ready when it’s ready”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is due out in early access today at 6pm BST. It’ll be available on Steam, GOG, and okay sure Stadia too. I’m sure we’ll get someone to put on their robe and wizard hat to tell us all about it soon.

Disclosure: Our former Adam (RPS in peace) now works at Larian as a senior writer on Baldur’s Gate 3. He’s a cracking writer, that lad, so tbh it’s pretty exciting.