Cards 'n' spies thriller The Solitaire Conspiracy is out now

Let the cards fall as they may? Not if you have any say in the matter. Today sees the release of The Solitaire Conspiracy, the latest short from Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex devs Bithell Games, and you’re a tactical genius weilding the power of C.A.R.D.S to take down a megalomanic supervillain. Let’s hope all those hours spent on Windows Solitaire weren’t wasted, eh?

I’ve done my own bit of sleuthing, and determined that I can’t find the classic card collapse effect anywhere in this so-called “Solitaire” game. What d’you think you’re playing at, Mike?



The Solitaire Conspiracy is the classic card game with the stakes ramped up. Each card is an agent under your control, each with their own set of skills that’ll shake up the deck depending on when and where they’re played. All of that, framed around a smokey, neon-noir cyberpunk tale boasting FMV cutscenes starring Inel Tomlinson and Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller.

Each deck offers its own crew with its own twists, unlocked over the course of the game’s campaign. With such a weird tactics/narrative/card game hybrid to play with, the game also offers two more modes to play around with, including both a freeform skirmish and an endurance mode to really put those skills to the test.

Today’s Bithell release is notable insofar we knew it was coming ahead of time. Your man’s previous shorts have a habit of dropping out of thin air, with only a long Twitter thread pre-empting their release. This time, though, the team reckoned they needed to give advance warning for Solitaire to stand a chance.

“It feels like we probably need to spend a bit more time building up some interest and, crucially, wishlists and follows, to give our next Short a fighting chance,” Bithell explained. “We thought 2 weeks.”

The Solitaire Conspiracy is out now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £7.99/€7.99/$9.59.