Currys pricing error makes RTX 3070 pre-orders twice as expensive as RTX 3090

I do love a good techno pricing gaff and the latest one comes courtesy of Currys PC World, whose RTX 3070 pre-order page currently lists four such GPUs for a whopping £3070, making Nvidia’s upcoming mid-range GPU more than twice as expensive as their top of the line RTX 3090. Still, I think we can all see what’s gone wrong here, can’t we?

Thankfully, none of the Currys PC World RTX 3070 cards are actually available to buy just yet, and their respective prices of £3070 are clearly an error (what with it being the same number as its own model name and all that). Besides, this is a card that’s only meant to cost £469 / $499 according to Nvidia’s official pricing – although given how much RTX 3080 cards suddenly appeared on Ebay for after it sold out in minutes on September 17th, I wouldn’t be surprised if some ruthless scalpers tried to get some poor saps to stump up £3070 for it anyway.

Or at least the Nvidia Founders Edition of the RTX 3070 is set to cost that much when it launches on October 29th, as third party cards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, Zotac and Palit and the like will almost certainly end up being a bit more expensive depending on whether they’ve got a more elaborate cooling system and how much they’ve been factory overclocked. Most retailers haven’t confirmed their RTX 3070 pricing just yet, even though sites such as Ebuyer, Scan and Best Buy all have placeholder product pages for them.

Only Overclockers UK have committed to putting up any kind of pricing information at the moment, although this is likely subject to change given we’ve still got just over three weeks until the RTX 3070 actually comes out. Still, it’s not looking like particularly good news for those hoping to pick one up at the lower end of the price spectrum right now, as Overclockers currently don’t have any cards listed for £469 like the RTX 3070 Founders Edition. Instead, their cheapest models all start at £500, with many breaking the £530 mark. Indeed, their most expensive one right now is the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 OC, which is listed for a sizeable £660.

As I said, though, I’d imagine these prices will continue to chop and change over the next couple of weeks, so there’s still hope yet that we might be able to find a few more RTX 3070 cards for that Founders Edition starting price of £469 / $499 come launch day. Whatever you do, though, just make sure you don’t accidentally spend £3070 on it, eh?