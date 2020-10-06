Save $150 on this 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and Z490 combo deal

Intel’s new 10th Gen Comet Lake chips are some of the best and most powerful gaming CPUs around, but they also cost an arm and a leg, especially when you factor in the cost of the new Z490 motherboard you’ll need to go with it. Happily, Newegg have got some handy CPU and motherboard combo deals going on at the moment, including a Core i7-10700KA and Asus ROG Strix Z490-F Gaming bundle that saves you $150 compared to their normal price. Plus, since the Core i7 is a special Marvel Avengers edition (hence the extra ‘A’ on its model name), you’ll also get a free copy of Crystal Dynamics’ new Marvel Avengers game thrown in for free as well.

Both items already have some decent discounts applied if you were to buy them separately – $10 on the Asus Z490-F motherboard and $20 on the Core i7 CPU – but buy them both together and you’ll save a whole lot more. $120, to be precise, taking the final bundle price to a much more palatable $500 as opposed to a whopping $650.

That’s still a hefty chunk of change, of course, but as we’ve seen from Intel’s Core i5-10600K and Core i9-10900K, this new series of 10th Gen Comet Lake chips really do up the ante when it comes to overall gaming performance. Alas, I haven’t had the chance to test the Core i7-10700K myself just yet, but given the huge generation-on-generation leaps offered by its Core i5 and Core i9 siblings, I’d imagine it would be quite the tidy upgrade for anyone looking to modernise their PC.

After all with the Core i5-10600K offering pretty much identical gaming speeds to the older Core i7-9700K, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Core i7-10700K was on a similar level to Intel’s previous Core i9 flagship, the 9900K. Indeed, the Core i7-10700K has 8 cores and 16 threads just like the Core i9-9900K, but has a faster base clock speed of 3.8GHz, and a slightly nippier max Turbo frequency of 5.1GHz.

You will, of course, need to factor in the cost of a cooler if you don’t have one already, as none of Intel’s K series CPUs come with one in the box – although given how power-hungry they are, I don’t think a regular tower cooler would cut it anyway in this case. As a result, I’d recommend opting for a water or liquid cooler to go with this CPU, such as Cooler Master’s MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 for $80 or Corsair’s H100i RGB Pro XT for $120 (which is a smaller version of the H150i I used to test both the Core i5 and Core i9 in my reviews).

If you’d rather shop around and see what else is available, though, then do have a read of my regularly updated CPU deals hub for all the latest pricing information on today’s best gaming processors.