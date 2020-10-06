Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Spelunky 2 daily: My whole life is about this jetpack now

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

6th October 2020 / 11:59PM

Featured post An image of descending a metal chain in Spelunky 2.

Today’s episode of the Spelunky daily includes spoilers for the game’s first four worlds. Yes, this is my humble brag way of saying I got to world four on the daily challenge.

Today’s apology: I have no recollection of what I said in this episode, because I was too focused on the stress of playing to be conscious of my speech. I regret the moment in which I called the lovely pet pug a “stupid mutt”, but in my defence he was being very stupid.

This is a good example for the power of jetpacks. Having it on my back made the game much easier, allowing me to fly over platforming challenges and zoom away from enemies. It also made the run much more stressful. The jetpack is a rare treat, but that means it’s precious. It’s like being given a Fabergé egg balanced on the end of a spoon.

The most ridiculous moment was when I landed on some spikes and did not die. I must have been a pixel away from impalement? I’m not sure.

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

