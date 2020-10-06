Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Star Wars: Squadrons pilot crashes into a Star Destroyer, comes out on top

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

6th October 2020 / 4:07PM

Zoom. Whoosh.

Whether weaving inches away from asteroids or losing TIEs in the guts of a space station, Star Wars: Squadrons wants you to feel like you’re pulling off stunts ripped straight from the films. For one pilot, however, it wasn’t the trench run that needed recreating, but the moment a doomed rebel pilot smashes his hatchback-sized starship into the bridge of a Star Destroyer.

Turns out, that’s a perfectly valid way to win a round of Squadrons.

Now, it’s been a minute since I watched Return Of The Jedi. But there’s a bit near the end where, having been shot out of the sky, a rebel pilot careens his ship into the command centre of a city-sized Imperial ship, the impact itself sending the star destroyer crashing down into Death Star 2.

Having seen this, Reddit poster _Aedric reckoned it seemed a good enough plan to emulate in Motive’s competitive dogfighter (cheers, Eurogamer).

Gray Squadron kills a Star Destroyer by ramming the bridge with a spinning A-Wing from r/StarWarsSquadrons

Somehow, there’s a little more to _Aedric’s manoeuvre than just slamming the bridge of a Star Destroyer. Writing in the comments, he explains how he used a stealth jammar to hide his ship from the opposing team, overloading his shields to tank incoming fire from the capitol ship itself.

It’s also unclear whether the impact itself killed the giant (does Squidworms have impact damage on destroyers?), or whether it was just an unfortunate side-effect of the screaming barrage. Fortunately, the ending screen shows _Aedric anachronistically flying away to safety, his squaddies beside themselves with laughter at this ridiculous killing blow.

A surprisingly viable tactic – if not one I’m likely to use myself, having accepted my role as a menacing Imperial foil to the New Republic’s best. Our Ollie’s been figuring out the best builds and tactics for the game’s lineup of starships, including this handy guide on how to drift in Star Wars Squadrons.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

CPU deals of the week - 6th October 2020

Everything Is Garbage, so why not turn trash into cows?

1

Baldur’s Gate 3 review (early access)

Early bird catches the brain worm

Against all odds, Genshin Impact is one of the best games of 2020

A free Breath Of The Wild 'em up on PC

4

Latest articles

CPU deals of the week - 6th October 2020

Everything Is Garbage, so why not turn trash into cows?

1

Baldur’s Gate 3 review (early access)

Early bird catches the brain worm

Against all odds, Genshin Impact is one of the best games of 2020

A free Breath Of The Wild 'em up on PC

4