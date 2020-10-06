Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

You can continue a Crusader Kings 3 world in Europa Universalis 4, then Victoria 2, then Hearts Of Iron 4

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th October 2020 / 2:56PM

A royal family in Crusader Kings 3 art.

What to do when you’ve completed a Crusader Kings 3 campaign? You could start over as a new ruler in a new place, I suppose, but isn’t that negligent? A truly responsible leader would steer their nation through the middle ages, the Victorian era, and World War 2. And you can do that thanks to a tool which transfers a CK3 world into Europa Universalis 4, picking it back up in the Paradox grand strategy game set in the following era. You could also then use another tool to take that from EU4 into Victoria 2, then into Hearts Of Iron 4 with yet another tool, converting the same world across one millennium-long ‘megacampaign’.

Made by fans who did this with Crusader Kings 2 before, the CK3 To EU4 Converter lets you generate a new EU4 starting scenario from a CK3 save. It’ll try to convert your map, countries, cultures, religions, rulers, heirs, advisors, vassals, empires, and a few other bits as best as it can to fit into, y’know, a different game with different rules. It cannot be exactly the same, but it’ll broadly reflect the state of the world.

After that, you could use another of the fan team’s tools to do the same going from EU4 to Victoria 2, and another from Victoria 2 to Hearts Of Iron 4. The game are also working on one to go from Imperator: Rome into Crusader Kings 3, extending a megacampaign even further.

Before you ask, yes, someone else has made a HoI4 to Stellaris converter. That picks the top few nations from the end of WW2 and give them their own space colonies to start with, which even the creator cheerily conceded is “actually quite pointless”. That hasn’t been updated in a while I’m not sure if it works with modern versions of Stellaris, but I admire the idea.

You can download the CK3 To EU4 Converter from its Paradox Forum thread and GitHub, or if you subscribe on the Steam Workshop that’ll offer an up-to-date list of the latest downloads (though not actually download it). The gang released the first version of the CK3 converter at the end of September, and are still plugging away at updates.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Crusader Kings 3 review

Watch out there's a snake attacking that baby

81

Crusader Kings 3 won’t launch - how to fix

Launch issues? Fear not.

Crusader Kings 3 county control and development guide

How to improve control and development.

How to stop your vassals fighting in Crusader Kings 3

Like squabbling children.

Latest articles

Keep Armored Royale as a permanent mode in Warzone, you cowards

TRUCKS TRUCKS TRUCKS

1

Save $150 on this 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and Z490 combo deal

2

Baldur's Gate 3 enters early access today, and on Mac too

6

Apex Legends has scrapped Wraith's Naruto run

3