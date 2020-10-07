Baldur's Gate 3: can you save the woman trapped in the Mind-Flayer pod?

The opening of Baldur’s Gate 3 takes place aboard a tentacled ship called the Nautiloid. You’ll need to fight your way to the control room to initiate a warp, before the ship crashes into the fiery hellscape below. While exploring the gooey interior of the Nautiloid you’ll come across a number of characters that have been captured by the Mind-Flayers, including a woman trapped inside one of their pods. Let’s take a look at whether or not you can save them.

Can you open the Mind-Flayer pod and save the trapped woman?

You’ll find the trapped woman as you enter the area of the Nautiloid just after reaching the outdoor gun platform. There’s a console as you enter (don’t press it or enemies will spawn), and also a chest that you can open. In the top-left of this room, relative to where you entered, there’s a Mind-Flayer pod with a woman trapped inside. You have a few options to try, here’s the outcome for each:

Arcane check: this option will trigger a dice roll for an Arcane check. Even if you succeed, you’ll be told that you need to destroy warding runes to bypass the device. We couldn’t find any warding runes in this area, or any other area of the ship.

this option will trigger a dice roll for an Arcane check. Even if you succeed, you’ll be told that you need to destroy warding runes to bypass the device. We couldn’t find any warding runes in this area, or any other area of the ship. Disrupt the bright lines: another option is to disrupt the magic within the pod. Choosing this doesn’t trigger anything. Another unsuccessful attempt.

another option is to disrupt the magic within the pod. Choosing this doesn’t trigger anything. Another unsuccessful attempt. Look for a latch: finally, you can check the pod for a latch opening. There isn’t one, so unfortunately the woman inside appears to be done for.

Given that all three of the options fail to unlock the pod, it’s likely that there isn’t a way to save the woman inside the pod. I scoured the ship looking for the aforementioned warding runes but couldn’t find anything. If we find anything in the future, we’ll update this guide. Don’t worry about leaving her in there though, as this plays into the story. Even if you can’t get her out, I’d recommend still trying to save her. You’ll meet her again shortly…

Who is the woman in the pod?

The woman trapped inside the Mind-Flayer pod is a character called Shadowheart. You’ll meet her after escaping the Nautiloid and landing on the beaches below. Because she appears shortly after the pod sequence, you’ll want to have attempted to free her, or your relationship will start off on rocky ground to say the least. If you did try to save her, she’ll thank you for your efforts, and given she becomes part of your party, you’ll want to keep her happy.

That’s all we have on the trapped woman in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to read our thoughts on the game in its current Early Access state. If you’ve run into any bugs while playing so far, check this article on some possible workarounds.