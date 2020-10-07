Baldur's Gate 3 Elaborate Key: how to open the Elaborate Chest

The first locked chest you'll come across in Baldur's Gate 3 requires an Elaborate Key to open. Here's where to find it.

During the opening segment of Baldur’s Gate 3 you’ll work your way through a terrifying ship, looking to escape. There’s plenty of loot hidden around that will help give you an edge in the early hours of the game, including some valuable items hidden inside an Elaborate Chest. Problem is, you’ll need an Elaborate Key to open it. Luckily, we’ve marked its exact location on a map, so that you can hoover up the contents of the chest and continue on with your escape.

In this Baldur’s Gate 3 guide:



Where to find the key to the Elaborate Chest

To find the Elaborate key and open the Elaborate Chest, head to the location shown on the map below. In this room, you’ll see a blue Mind-Flayer pod, and just past it there’s a Drained Cleric lying dead on the ground. Loot this character to get the key. With the key in your pocket, head back to the chest in the previous chamber and interact with it to get the treasure hidden inside. While you’re in this room, check out our guide on saving the trapped woman in the nearby pod.

What’s inside the Elaborate Chest?

The contents of the Elaborate Chest can be slightly different for each playthrough. I opened it up twice and received these two items each time, just in varying quantities:

Gold

Onyx

So that's where to find the key to the Elaborate Chest in Baldur's Gate 3.